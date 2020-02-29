Check Out This Awesome Fan Made John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer

This is what John Wick would have looked like a while back had the first movie never been established yet, but the fan trailer for John Wick 4 still has plenty of action even if it’s not entirely accurate since that’s what Wick is all about, action. It’s been nice to see an action movie that’s so over the top that despite focusing on the drama that goes into it as well we’re still being given action scenes that are so incredible even if they’re not entirely believable that they allow us to suspend all belief for a moment so that we can just enjoy the spectacle. In the next installment though it does feel as though what we’ve seen already is going to pale in comparison to the epic payback that’s coming via the Bowery King and John Wick considering that both of them have been dealt a rough hand by the High Table and, unfortunately as it is, they’ll have to deal with since they’ve made their own mess and are now in it up to their necks. While it might appear that the main competition is well behind them there’s no telling just how many other soldiers and highly-skilled assassins there are out there for Wick and the King to take on, and even the extensive networks that might back them and stand against the High Table aren’t likely to turn the tide all that easily, if at all.
But defiance is definitely a big part of John’s nature or part three might not have happened in the first place since without being defiant John wouldn’t have conducted his business on Continental grounds. He would have likely waited a while until his target finally poked his head out and took the shot, but he’s not that patient of a man when he’s enraged obviously. That led to him being excommunicated, cut off from the world he’d helped so much, and hunted by the same people he’d seen as colleagues, peers, and rivals. To say that he messed his bed is something of an understatement, especially since lying in it is going to prove tough when so many are out to kill him, even after it was apparent that Winston did just that in the third movie. There are couple of theories out already leading into the fourth movie that people are starting to entertain since they make a great deal of since. One is that Winston shot John off the roof instead of shooting him in the head, knowing he had bulletproof garments on and knowing that there as a slim chance that he might survive. This would lead in turn to a clever ploy that was plotted between Winston and John to reconsecrate the Continental so that Winston would have a seat of power from which to operate once again, secure in his place with the High Table. That way, John could possibly move on with his life or lay low for a while, though with the clear intention of keeping him alive. Adam Holmes of CinemaBlend has more to say on this theory.
Another theory follows the same course but instead speaks of Winston and John getting ready for round two with the High Table, but on a very different battlefield and without their superiors being any the wiser that they’re colluding together. There are a lot of theories out there right now and many of them are fairly close to each other while some are coming out of the Ozarks, so to speak, to confuse and bewilder those that have been watching the movies from day one. Right now all we know for certain is that John Wick is alive, he’s a wreck, and he’s extremely pissed off. The fact that he was shot off a building and somehow survived indicates that his will to live is second to none at this point and that he’ll somehow be ready to go in the next movie as the High Table is likely gearing up to celebrate over his dead body or burn him to the ground the moment he resurfaces. All signs point to the fourth movie being a true epic that may or may not be done in one movie. Of course if you follow the idea that the John Wick movies are showcasing the five stages of grief/loss then you’ll realize that we have at least two more movies to go, but one might be the only one of them that matters. Jon Fuge of MovieWeb offers a little more on that theory if you’re interested.
It’s fair to say that Keanu Reeves had already made an impressive comeback quite a while ago when it came to his career, but John Wick managed to kick it into an even higher gear that’s painted him as a living screen legend at this point since from the movies to the memes he’s become an unstoppable force that no one dares to cross any longer, at least not if they have any good sense left in them.