Check Out This Beautiful New Animated Disney Holiday Short Film

Disney knows how to hit you right in the feels, don’t they? This animated short, From Our Family to Yours, is another sign that the Mouse House does want you to remember that they care, and it’s not always about the bottom line. Cynical as it might sound this cute short film is more of the same that people have come to regard as what makes Disney so great, but it’s also a way to get people in the spirit and kind of gloss over all the stuff that Disney has done in the past by showing a very cute and touching story that is important all the same. But the story is worth paying attention to since the little girl that becomes the grandmother is a sign of how things change and how tradition is important. As kids we tend to value our elders because quite often they’re fun, they have interesting stories, and they’re usually full of interesting facts that they’ll share if a person just asks. Plus, grandkids are allowed to spoil their grandchildren quite often, so it’s fair to say that grandkids exploit this in a big way. But as the years pass people tend to grow, find different interests, and even begin to find less and less of a reason to hang around their grandparents since they have things to do, places to be, and living to do that doesn’t factor in their elders a lot of the time. It’s a pretty natural occurrence, but sometimes it almost feels like a horrible snub, even if it’s not meant that way.
The trick here is that the young granddaughter does come to her senses at one point and remembers why this moment with her grandmother was so special and does what she can to make it that way again. There are plenty of stories out there that tell about people that have little to no connection with their elders and no desire for it, but the fact remains that connecting with your elders is something that benefits everyone in the family quite often since there’s a lot to learn from their wisdom and the fact that they care a great deal and are there for you no matter what. Many of our elders remember when life was quite a bit different when it was necessary to value the little things that come and go, and why it was important to be thankful for what we have. These lessons have unfortunately been almost lost on some people over the years for one reason or another, and it’s saddening to realize that some folks would sacrifice time with their elders to spend it in a manner that might be fun, but doesn’t necessarily enrich their lives in the same way.
This short clip likely had many people tearing up since it is a touching story that doesn’t need a lot of words to make it work since the whole thing is a testament to how some of us still feel about those in our lives that are getting on in years and still care about tradition. The fact is that tradition isn’t as important to a lot of people as it used to be, and has been largely forgotten or simply not remembered over the years, and has been allowed to dwindle with each passing year. That’s one of the most saddening parts really, since tradition is vital to many of us, no matter if we realize it or not. Tradition is what has kept a lot of us moving forward throughout the years since it passes down what’s important to each person according to culture or simply to the individual, and it’s a big part of what makes us who we are. We might have traditions and not even realize it, but they’re important all the same since learning to value the family we have and the things they teach and share with us is important. And yes, Disney is one of those traditions since some folks might watch Disney movies as part of their tradition, while others might travel to Disneyland for the holidays, which of course isn’t really possible this year. But the Mouse House has been a big part of tradition over the years even if it’s been making money hand over fist because of it as well. That’s kind of how things go, but the sentiment is often a lot more important than the money it tends to bring.
As much cynicism can be levied towards Disney it’s also important to remember that the Mouse House does manage to reach out and do a few good things here and there to at least try to help others throughout the year. It’s easier to criticize since like it or not, that’s a tradition as well, but it’s also easy to accept that deep down, a lot of people want to see traditions continue for more than just a handful of dollars.