Check Out This Custom-Made AT-AT BBQ Grill

This is without any doubt what a die hard Star Wars fans needs in their home, especially if they love to grill and are seriously dedicated to the franchise. Of course one might need to save up a bit since in US dollars this piece is around $1,720, give or take, and there’s shipping to consider as well given that it can’t be shipped as easily as other items. That might put kind of a damper on the whole idea, but a dedicated fan with the money will likely give it another thought at least and wonder if they really need to pay rent or the mortgage for the next month. A person can go without electricity for a month, yeah? This creation is absolutely solid and features the kind of grilling surface that might not be ideal for everyone, but the novelty of it is far more important than the function to be certain, even if it will get the job done without fail. as far as the function of the rest of the construct it does appear that the head might be more ornamental than anything, which could be a deal breaker for true grillers, but at the same time it’s enough to be impressed by since someone took a great deal of time and effort to make this thing and needs to be recognized for it at least. One can easily guess that this type of a grill wouldn’t be rolling off the assembly line unless it was cheap and cost effective to make, and could keep the unit price down to a thousand or less with added extras that were built into the construction of it. Even then the lesser cost might mean cheaper materials and a less worthy grill, which would make it more of a showpiece than anything, much as this is to be certain.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B_e4UBdjzu_/?utm_source=ig_embed
The AT-AT of course is one of the more terrifying pieces of ground machinery that the Empire used in The Empire Strikes Back and Rogue One, as the acronym stands for All Terrain Armored Transport, meaning it’s not just a walking death machine that’s heavily armored and shielded, but it’s capable of carrying a large number of troops as well. The slow, lumbering things weren’t exactly built for speed, but they didn’t need to be since their shielding was heavy enough and their weaponry was devastating enough to make them true threats on the battlefield. Against opponents that were on foot there was no contest since their front cannons would chew up any infantry that wasn’t specifically shielded against such heavy laser fire, but against more nimble, agile fliers it was easy to see that the AT-AT kind of came up short now and again since the limited mobility worked against it after a while. After all in ESB Luke and the other rebels managed to use their tow cables to trip up the lumbering giants and Luke even managed to cut out the underbelly of a walker with his lightsaber before tossing a bomb inside. So they did have their weaknesses, not to mention the fact that their heavy, plodding, circular ‘feet’ could be easily unbalanced by an unyielding boulder or other hard to move object and create a serious balance issue. Plus, once the walkers were down it does appear that their shielding was more or less obliterated as the rebels managed to blow one of them up on Hoth during the battle once it had been tripped up. Eric Milzarski of We Are The Mighty has more to say about these contraptions.
In The Last Jedi the walkers were definitely advanced and had even better firepower and possibly even better shielding, but we didn’t get to see much of that since the action continued to cut away and we only managed to see snippets here and there. In fact the overkill that was the group of walkers firing upon the illusion of Master Skywalker was ridiculous, but it was still impressive since it feels as though the most current walkers of the First Order would put the Empire’s to shame in a hurry. The walkers did have huge limits though when it came to terrain and so long as a battlefield was in the open and didn’t have too many obstacles the heavier walkers could be used to great effect, while on places such as the forest moon of Endor there wasn’t enough room to move around and blasting trees out of the way wouldn’t have done any good. In the history of Star Wars though, the AT-AT is without any doubt one of the more terrifying contraptions to think about since just one blast from its cannons could do a great deal of damage to anything in its path.
As a grill however it’s a great conversation piece and something that would no doubt stand out in a big way on someone’s patio.