Check Out This Fan Built Nostromo Interior Replica for an Alien Museum

The word ‘apartment’ must mean something different over in Barcelona since a lot of American renters would likely see their security deposit yanked and find themselves getting kicked out of an apartment if they decided to do something like this, no matter how impressive it is. But getting to the main thrust of this article, this amazing display that Alien fans should be able to recognize without any trouble showcases the inside of the Nostromo as it was in the movie, more or less, and also shows the fans how much attention to detail the individual paid to each part of the small museum. Plus, on top of that, there are plenty of props lying about that are simply great since from Ashe’s destroyed countenance to the face-hugger that’s being displayed on the countertop it’s a fan’s delight, and this is just the first room. Pushing through the door one will find that they end up in the escape shuttle that Ripley used when fleeing the Nostromo after setting the self-destruct mechanism. Jonesy is even there, as is the xenomorph that stowed away in the pipes. It’s funny how Alien was a movie that offered up such blinding contrasts of light along with such gritty and dark moments that were almost always signs of danger or trouble. But the detail in this mini-museum is astounding since it’s not really certain whether the person created anything, simply put it together, or had already collected certain items before this idea took hold. This kind of collection had to take a while to build since some of this stuff isn’t that cheap, and getting one’s hands on some of it without having to build it or make it on their own would be difficult without any doubt.
The appreciation of the fans would definitely make this worth it though since there are likely plenty of people that would want to take a walk through and remember the good times when the movies came out, if they were alive that is. It sounds as though this individual is trying to work his way into making another room that will encompass Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection as well, but it’s not too certain when such a thing might happen. Some folks might actually say to forget about Resurrection simply because it wasn’t one of the more well-received movies in the series. There are reasons for that to be certain, and one of them might be that it tried to go dark again kind of like Aliens, but never really attained the same contrast that the first and second movies had given that they were able to show a very vivid contrast between bright scenes and darker scenes. Plus, the acting in Resurrection wasn’t all that great and while I probably would start an argument with this, Winona Ryder was NOT the right person to put in an Alien movie. Something about her just didn’t mesh with the whole vibe that needed to happen, and even Ron Perlman, who’s great in horror and in science fiction, didn’t really fit that well into the movie.
The Alien movies started out with a reputation that was built off of situations and relationships that weren’t perfect but also weren’t horrible either. Something about everything that’s been made past Aliens and Alien 3 just hasn’t resonated in a big way since for one reason or another, even if there is enough contrast between scenes, it’s just kind of hard to get the same feeling that Alien and Aliens produced. Alien 3 wasn’t so godawful really since Ripley was still there and it was a one-on-one situation again near the end. But the prison planet was an interesting touch, and one that might make a lot of people wonder if this guy would fashion a room like one of the corridors from the third movie. That would be kind of cool really since the chase scene through the tunnels would be a great showpiece even if it’s hard to say how to make it work. What is easy to say is that it would be a lot of fun to walk through this place and take a look at everything while asking where it was all acquired and how long it took to put it up. Some of that stuff definitely looks like it might have taken a while since thinking of how the apartment might have looked before starting isn’t too hard, but seeing how this person took the space and used it in such a great way to bring the Nostromo to life is something that many people might be able to do if they had all the time in the world. Plus, the details are simply breathtaking since this person is obviously a big fan of the movies. It’d be worth it to go to Barcelona just to see this.