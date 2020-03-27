Check out This Hand Washing Technique for Animaniacs Fans

It sounds like someone really enjoyed the Animaniacs when they were younger since this nation-naming idea for washing one’s hands is kind of fun and could be a real tongue-twister for those that are willing to make the attempt. Plus, the cartoon that helped to make this little practice famous is still as zany as ever and was one of my personal favorites while still growing up since it was so out of control and hearkened back to the days of the Looney Tunes when things weren’t always supposed to make perfect sense and were just plain funny. There were a couple of different rhymes that the show used in order to get to know nations and US states, proving that it was at least a little educational at times even if one had to really listen to hear it. The show was definitely one of those that a lot of people might have looked and figured had no real redeeming qualities other than being fun, brainless, and something that kids enjoy on a very simple level. When you look at more of the characters however some folks might be kind of disturbed by what they find while others might realize it’s even funnier than they originally thought. Plus, when you think about it, trying to name as many countries as you can in 20 seconds doesn’t sound like it’s bound to be all that simple, but doing it while focusing on washing your hands is something that might stump a lot of people.
I’m going to go crazy if I have to sing Happy Birthday one. more. time. 🤪
So here’s a challenge! How many nations of the world can you get through in 20 seconds @yakkopinky? #WashYourHands #Animaniacs #ICantTakeHappyBirthdayAnymore #StirCrazy pic.twitter.com/PD6CTbKLuL
— Meteorologist Katie Nickolaou (@weather_katie) March 16, 2020
That washing ones hands is stumping some people all on its own is kind of a sad testament to personal hygiene in our country, especially considering how many germs and bacteria can be carried by the average person after touching one thing or another. In the home it’s one thing, those germs and bacteria might not harm anyone else and they’re easily cleaned up and sanitized since this is within our sphere of influence. But outside, out in public, in places where people gather, it’s a bigger issue since the various surfaces that multiple people touch on a daily basis don’t normally get cleaned as often and can carry a host of different things that might not be that pleasant and could potentially harm pretty much anyone that touches them. Of course being paranoid enough to wear gloves everywhere and avoid touching anything other than with a wet wipe or a cloth isn’t exactly a recommendation for everyone, but at this point it’s bound to be far more normal than just going without washing ones hands every time something is touched that might carry a host of different materials that could be harmful to the individual. from handrails to shopping carts to bus seats to just about anything that comes into contact with human beings there’s bound to be some surface that will be laden with germs that the average individual will come into contact with during their day.
This 20-second hand-washing exercise would no doubt be kind of interesting to learn and could be great for students that are learning more about the world, but a lot of people are bound to be in the mood to get their hands washed and move on since trying to think about so many different countries in 20 seconds is bound to frustrate a few people as they attempt to think of more than a few countries off of the top of their heads. It does make me wonder just how many takes it required for the Animaniac’s actor playing Yakko to get this right since the litany of countries is pretty long and does manage to become quite the tongue-twister that a lot of people might find more than a little difficult. But considering the fact that the character is such a fast talker and performs a few different skits that are similar to this it also would sound as though this was par for the course during the show. Personally I was always a Wakko fan (faboo) but the Warner brothers and their sister Dot were always good for a barrel of laughs and the other characters that frequented the show added a definite bonus to the program since they took their cues from a variety of different movies and TV shows that people could easily recognize.
When it comes to washing your hands and practicing this skit from the Animaniacs it’s likely that many people would get rightly frustrated since not only is it bound to make you really think, but one might actually forget about the main idea of it all, to last for the 20 seconds it takes to get your hands good and clean. Still it might be kind of fun to learn since for kids it could be very educational and even beneficial at some point.