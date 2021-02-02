Check Out This Hilarious Rom-Com Trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong

There are some things that fit and some things that just don’t. Thankfully it’s easier to take this rom-com trailer for Kong vs. Godzilla when one has a sense of humor since otherwise, it’s about as discordant as it gets since trying to put these two on even ground with one another is like forcing oil and water to mix by stirring them vigorously together. But someone obviously had the time and the inclination, and to Jason Gallagher, this was worth the time it took to make it happen. Hey, everyone has their hobbies and everyone has a way of looking at things that’s all their own. But trying to force this movie into a rom-com feel is something that one can’t help but shake their head at as they might try to reason how it could possibly happen. After watching the initial trailer for the upcoming movie though it’s pretty obvious that there isn’t a lot of love lost between Kong and Godzilla, and no matter that they might be opposed there’s still something that’s kicking Godzilla into high gear since it would appear that the huge lizard doesn’t just appear unless there’s something that would make such an appearance necessary, such as King Ghidorah, or some other threat that turns Godzilla into the hero of the day.
Godzilla vs. Kong but it's a rom-com pic.twitter.com/00egnCwNr0
— Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) January 25, 2021
Kong has a long history of being the villain much as Godzilla does, but in this upcoming movie, he’s already looking like the guy that’s being brought in so as to set Godzilla straight. A lot of people are still stating that Kong has no chance thanks to Godzilla’s radioactive abilities, but in the trailer, it’s already looking as though the big ape is going to show off his ability to utilize tools and possibly outthink his opponent, but it’s bound to be a good fight all the same. This is the kind of battle that people love to see since it’s about as apolitical as it can get and it’s also an epic that hasn’t been seen in too long since the last time Kong and Godzilla hooked up in a big way was decades ago. It’s the type of movie that only comes around once every so often since to show such things too often tends to cheapen the experience and make it a little too commonplace. When that happens the general attitude after a while is ‘who cares?’ since at one point the whole idea kind of becomes the institution and is more accessible and therefore less exciting. That’s the saddest part of any story really when it becomes so commonplace that people tend to forget why it was made so popular in the first place.
But it’s still exciting to think of what’s going to happen since these are two of the toughest titans that are now headed on a collision course with one another. Many might point out that Godzilla is primed to win since he took on and took out King Ghidorah, and submitted the other titans by being dominant and cowing them into submission. Some could even argue that Kong couldn’t have taken out Ghidorah, but there are plenty that would argue that, in a straight hit for hit battle, Kong would likely lose, but the big ape would prove to be a lot craftier than people are giving him credit for. Even in the fight to come it’s obvious that he’s going to use his greater agility and his ability to use tools and his environment to his advantage. But there’s little to no real emotion other than rage between these two, the type that not even the Odd Couple could produce since the idea is that Godzilla and Kong, or those of Kong’s kind, were the last ones standing at the end of a long and horrible war. But if that’s the case then one has to account for the presence of the other titans, and where they came from, and why they’ve been dormant for so long. Hopefully, a lot of things are going to be answered when the movie comes out, but the thing is that creating more questions appears to be the goal of said movies sometimes since answering questions come eventually, but opening up the Monsterverse has so far been kind of confusing as well as entertaining.
But when all is said and done though one can’t help but think that people are simply trying to do and say whatever they can when it comes to getting ready for this epic fight to finally take to the screen, since trying to simply sit and wait for it to come isn’t the easiest thing in the world to do for a lot of people. This movie has been coming since the return of Godzilla and Kong years ago, and it’s a big hope that it will deliver.