Check Out This Incredible Stop-Motion Animation Using Matches

I’ll agree with what’s already been said about this video, it’s showing off on an epic scale since it’s playing at 60 fps, which is frames per second, meaning this video is MOVING. The stop motion effects are great since not only is the clip moving at a seriously fast pace, but it’s also showing the imagination of the filmmaker in a way that’s amazing, to say the least since all the different ways of showing how the matches can be shown are easy to keep up with and definitely inventive since it takes thinking well beyond the box to come up with some of the presentations. Stop-motion is something that many people are easily impressed by and it’s not hard to see why since the whole process takes a while and thinking of stopping and then starting the camera so often is beyond tiring to some of us and is a worthwhile challenge to others. Those that have done such a thing and excelled at it have no doubt figured out how to make it work efficiently and are capable of breaking down each segment into blocks that might make it easier to deal with.
Thinking about how long it takes a person to shoot one minute worth of footage is enough to cross some people’s eyes since the idea of moving things in small increments per frame is mind-numbing in a lot of ways, but the results are actually pretty cool when everything is finished and edited. But the work that has to go into this, oy, that has to be a lot of hours simply spent maneuvering things around and trying to figure out the best way to position things in order to get the best effect. One then has to think that there are people who do this for a living since stop-motion movies are still impressive to watch. One big difference though is that this would appear to be one person doing all this, and feature-length movies tend to have a big number of people doing the work.
There are moments during a stop-motion movie when it can be seen that someone might have missed something or failed to cover one particular detail or another, but to be fair, these moments might make one feel better simply because it’s a sign that the people doing these movies aren’t perfect and are prone to miss something every now and then. For one reason or another, perfection in some ways makes people a little too envious of others to believe, since the serious attention to detail in stop-motion movies makes it evident that some people appear to miss nothing and are somehow perfect in their attempt to create something that feels absolutely seamless when it’s run at speed. Having watched a few of these types of movies behind the scenes has made it more than a little apparent that stop-motion movies require a great deal of patience, possibly more than some people actually have since the constant need to move every piece being used in a scene just a little at a time is meticulous on a level that many people simply could not bring themselves to emulate.
That’s why stop-motion is special though, it requires the patience of Job at times and the kind of eagle-eyed attention that doesn’t come to everyone, since the idea that there will be so many movements per clip is bound to be a little too daunting to some people that just want to shoot a movie and be done with it. It is enough to wonder how many people actually stick with stop-motion once they discover what it’s all about, and how many try to remain interested but simply can’t bring themselves to make it work. It’s a lot to deal with honestly, especially when it comes to making sure that one moved the object in the right direction and is paying attention to what’s going on with every part of the project at all times. When it’s short and simple it’s not such a big deal, but when it extends into multiple minutes and has multiple objects being moved about, one can only imagine what it must be like to keep it all together and to make certain that they have everything covered so that they don’t end up making a huge, glaring error that will only come out during editing.
Personally, putting a novel or writing project together is hard enough some days without having to worry if everything looks right, so I think I’ll be staying in my lane at this point. Making a clip like this would be rewarding when it’s all said and done and people are rightfully amazed, but the process of getting there is bound to be a test of how much patience one possesses. It’s still a cool effect though.