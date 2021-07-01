Check Out This Insane Rube Goldberg Pizza Making Machine

The different inventions that people come up with are amazing to watch really and apart from needing some fine-tuning, this one is actually kind of brilliant, for a home pizza-making device. Trying to see this at a restaurant brings to mind many gimmicks that various places have used to entertain their guests, which is great since to be fair, innovation and imagination are always welcome in a lot of different ways, at least until a bodily injury occurs, which it hopefully won’t. But this Rube Goldberg pizza maker is actually pretty cool, but it might need a few tweaks here and there as the inventor likely knows already. The whole idea of the sauce bottle dripping as it’s taken away could be improved, and the amount of cheese might need to be adjusted, as well as the placement of the meat and olives, if those were olives I’m hoping. The fundamental purpose of this invention is very sound to be certain since it did what it was supposed to do, and that’s one of the main points. But the attachment to do the feeding at the end is, well, a bit nuts since yes, it does flirt with laziness.
There are a lot of reasons why a good number of people still prefer the old ways of doing things, and it’s because in some cases the old ways still work, even if they’re not always bound to be as quick or as efficient. Making pizza is a personal thing though, so any way it can be done is usually up to the individual that’s making the dish. This version is a bit messy but it does work and it’s something that a lot of people might be mesmerized by, and rightly so. The kind of planning it takes to create something like this and then execute it in a manner that will work is beyond those that don’t think past the first two or three steps. The people that can see these kinds of things in their head are impressive since even if they don’t see the entire process all at once, which sounds dizzying, they see how each step goes with the one before it in order to create the desired result.
Plenty of people might think that pizza is pizza, there’s not much to it and almost anyone can do it if they have the resources. But the fact is that pizza is also a bit of an art form. Sure, some people take a wad of dough and roll it out before putting sauce and toppings on it. But some folks will take their time, work with the dough, make sure it’s where it needs to be, and will painstakingly craft every pizza to their or their customer’s liking. When it comes to a business most places have to be fast and efficient, and this doesn’t always allow for the best product to come out. But those that are quick and still produce a quality pizza are those that know how to create something that’s edible, visually appealing, and will keep people coming back for more. I know waxing on and on about pizza is only going to make some folks hungry and others bored, but the fact is that this dish is a personal favorite and something that many pizza-makers take pride in.
This device is fairly simple compared to others but just complicated enough that a lot of those watching the clip might be thinking ‘huh?’, and it’s perfectly okay since to be fair, the inventor does put a bit of flair into his work and it’s fun to see since if it were just a boring, monotone way of making a pizza it might not be worth commenting on. But those that are out to do something to get noticed usually have some kind of flair, a hook of some type, to get the attention of the people and to keep it for just long enough to get folks to say ‘well isn’t that interesting’. Obviously this individual put some thought into this and some truly impressive details, so it’s easy to applaud him and yet to tell him to read the thank you list while eating his pizza with a free hand.
There are so many videos like this online that it’s hard to take them all in all at once. But the fact is that a lot of people have a lot of interesting and great ideas that are bound to amaze and sometimes astound people. As far as making a pizza goes this is definitely one very interesting way to do it. Yes, it’s a little messy, but there are ways to refine the process and make it work just as well. But until then, it’s very easy to applaud this design and say that it was fun to watch.