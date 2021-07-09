Check Out This Lamborghini Built Out of 400,000 LEGO Pieces

Every build that Lego keeps coming out with is simply amazing to look at, and yet something like this is bound to take a while considering that assembling 400,000 pieces is bound to take more than a couple of days. On top of that, every piece has to go where it’s assigned or it’s very likely that something will be out of whack and many parts simply won’t work the way they need to. It’s always possible that a few missing pieces could be glossed over, but to a real Lego enthusiast, it’s very easy to think that if there’s even one piece missing and a person knows about it, then nothing is going to be right. But just imagining how much time and effort goes into making something like this is mind-blowing. On top of that, the scope of this thing is amazing since trying to think of sitting down to focus on this thing is something that might sound like a good time for some folks, but would be a torturous sentence for others.
We all approach projects like this differently, and to be fair, many Lego creations are essentially puzzles that need to be sorted out. Some folks are extremely good at puzzles since their mind works in ways that others can’t fully understand. There are people that can look at a jumble of colored bricks and parts and see the design and how it needs to go, and then there are those who will be reading the instructions and will still get confused. The end result should be the same for everyone, but how a person interprets the project is bound to affect how it turns out. That might sound hard to believe since with a set of instructions the project should come out the same for everyone. But believe it or not, a project will reflect the person that is undertaking the process and will show the type of personality that the individual working on it possesses.
The most obvious way to tell anything about a person using this method is that sometimes the box will never be opened and will be left sitting somewhere to collect dust. That’s enough to tell a person a few things, such as the idea that the person isn’t into Legos or perhaps they aren’t confident enough to crack open the box. Or maybe, just maybe, they’re a different kind of collector and don’t want to open the box. An unfinished product will obviously show that a person doesn’t have the time or the patience, and is possibly known for leaving things undone. Those that stick it out and complete the project are bound to be seen as those that are driven, goal-oriented, and are possibly Lego enthusiasts that enjoy a challenge since this particular construction is one of the biggest challenges that’s been created and is not for beginners. That might sound a little exclusionary, but at the same time, it’s meant to indicate that this isn’t something that a novice at building would want to take on, not without a lot of help at least.
Each Lego creation has a certain level of difficulty since even the small sets in plastic bags can challenge those that aren’t necessarily skilled when it comes to putting things together. But upon building this Lamborghini, one might think that it would be put somewhere that it could be admired, well away from the grasping hands of small children and from animals that might inadvertently destroy it. Something like this would be a shame to see dashed to pieces since after so much time putting it together one would want to savor the sight and likely keep it in one piece for as long as possible. But if one can believe it, some folks would probably tear it down again and move on to the next challenge. That might feel like a gut punch to some folks, but there are plenty of Lego-lovers out there that are only interested in one challenge after the next, and while it might not hold well with some people, it’s very easy to understand. The challenge is what’s important to some people, while the end result is a minor award that can be acknowledged and then put behind them.
That kind of makes Legos sound like an endurance sport of some sort, right? Well, in a way they kind of are since putting something like this together would take a good deal of time and the kind of focus and effort that one might not put into every facet of their day. But for a lot of us, it’s hard to think that putting this together just to tear it down would be possible. But hey, everyone has their thing. This creation is impressive, there’s no doubt, but it’s still one among many.