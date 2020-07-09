Check Out This Modern Fan-Made Trailer for Ewoks: The Battle of Endor

It’s hard to say how many people even remember the Ewoks movies, especially since they were never really pushed that hard following their release. For die hard Star Wars fans they might be a part of the whole package simply because they are a part of the Star Wars universe, but it’s also fair to say that some people might not see them as canon given what Disney has done in stating that they won’t be using the Legends canon, despite cherry-picking from it relentlessly. It’s a wonder if Disney might ever look at this story and decide to bring it into canon one day since given that the original trilogy can’t help but be canon, unless Disney is willing to erase everything and start over, it might be another story that can be told and advanced in a way that could grant another view of the galaxy using yet another perspective. The realization that Cindel and Noa escaped Endor is of course a big part of the movie, but it’s also interesting to think that the movies could either be remade or built upon following the originals since there is a story there, it just didn’t get fleshed out enough to really make something of it. Whether there was a lack of interest or not enough of a budget to work with is hard to say, but at the time the Ewok movies were kind of looked at as less than worth the effort to really continue onward with.
While I’m not much of an advocate for reboots and remakes, a continuation with this idea might actually work since it could be that Cindel was able to make something of herself in the galaxy, or at the very least was able to take care of herself as she and Noa made their way from the planet. With her family dead and gone and the Ewoks having said their goodbyes it’s likely that she wouldn’t have a reason to go back, though there’s always some element of a story that might be used in order to pull someone back into the fray. Seeing how Wicket has been represented by Warwick Davis yet again in the Rise of Skywalker, no matter how brief a moment it was, there’s a bit of hope that he’d want to suit up again and have another go at it. In listening to Warwick speak, he actually had a good time on set and was happy to be a part of the franchise, as he went on to play the part of a couple of different characters.
Whether this idea ever comes to fruition or not, the movies are another part of a lot of peoples’ childhood memories since they were essentially kind of juvenile in their attempts as the effects were about what you might expect and didn’t really measure up with the trilogy. But it was what was there at the time, and it was something that a person couldn’t help but think was awful or just good enough to be worth remembering. Being a Star Wars nerd I can say that I’ve watched both of them, but as far as remembering everything goes, it’s been quite a while. A reminder to the fans might be in order, but of course it’s going to need to generate enough interest, and there’s still an idea that the Ewoks are a bit of a nuisance for some fans while others might still like them. The small, furry creatures have been kind of a sticking point for a lot of fans that didn’t care for them in Return of the Jedi and haven’t liked them since, but there are plenty of people that have managed to keep the memory of the creatures alive since they did become a big part of the third movie. Perhaps the problem is that they added too much cuteness to the whole franchise and weren’t quite the allies that people the Rebel Alliance needed. But to be fair if George Lucas had shown just how deadly they could be it might have gone a long way towards establishing them as a true threat.
Of course that might have made ROTJ a little darker than he wanted, kind of like the Ewoks movies since to be fair, Cindel losing her family in the second one was kind of a dark twist. But Bringing this story into the spotlight, maybe years later when Cindel is all grown up, could be something that might have enough merit to it that someone might be willing to take the chance. Maybe, but maybe not. It’s all a matter of how much someone really wants to try and revive the idea of the Ewoks, since they might actually be considered to be a bad idea and not worth the effort. One doesn’t know until they make the attempt though.