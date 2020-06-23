Check Out This Retro Looney Tunes Style Pokemon Animated Short Film

Well, the fun thing is that it’s a pretty easy cartoon to explain since there’s not much to it, but this Pokemon short film done in the Looney Tunes style is still pretty cute in its own way and kind of funny in the same slapstick manner that so many people have grown accustomed to in the past. The animation is a little better without any doubts but the style is something that a lot of us can look at and easily recognize since it’s something we grew up with and laughed at continuously since it was one of the funniest things we’d ever seen. Had this been a part of our Saturday morning cartoons though it’s kind of easy to think that we would have gone ‘huh?’ and Pokemon would have started their takeover that much sooner. As it stands though Pokemon is still one of the biggest franchises worldwide, in fact it IS the biggest franchise worldwide unless someone has topped it recently. Seriously, this franchise beat out Batman and Star Wars, and it’s constantly picking up new fans as the years go along. Pokemon is actually worth over six times what Looney Tunes is worth at this point, and it’s fair to say that the old toons won’t ever catch up to that number unless Pokemon took a serious nosedive at some point, which isn’t bound to happen.
It’s easy and difficult at the same time to say why Pokemon has been such a quick and rapidly growing phenomenon, but for the sake of time let’s just say that they marketed something that people found they couldn’t do without and ended up landing in a gold mine that’s still producing today at a breakneck pace. Looney Tunes on the other hand have that distinction of having been around for close to a century and still being remembered by a lot of people as something that they enjoyed when they were younger and still enjoy as they’ve gotten older since it’s a crazy bunch of cartoons without any real central theme that aimed to entertain without delving too deeply into a central story. That’s not Pokemon obviously as there is a central theme to the whole thing that the various stories have revolved around throughout the years and there are very distinguished characters that have been used to build and maintain this theme in order to insure that it sticks around and continues to attract more fans. Think about it this way, Looney Tunes don’t really have to change, even though they have throughout the years in a few ways, while Pokemon have to keep evolving in order to stay interesting and keep the story moving forward. Both cartoons have their strengths and their weaknesses, as fans already know, but both have been proven to be insanely popular among a lot of people and have created their own legacies through the years.
In terms of violence and overall content the Looney Tunes have been seen as problematic in the past, though their missteps have been noted a lot more in the present day than they were back when they were still coming out with fresh material. Pokemon hasn’t ever had that same problem as they’ve kept things mostly on the up and up by comparison and have been more or less a kids show that adults have gotten into over the course of time and have maintained an interest in as they’ve grown up. Seriously, once comic conventions are opened back up just take a peek at how many people are sporting something from the Pokemon franchise, you might be amazed at how many grown men and women actually love the animated series. Virtually no one dresses up as a Looney Tune these days, but you’ll see Pikachu on just about everything. It’s to be expected though since the character is one of those that people happen to love since he’s cute, adorable, and has a wicked temper that can flare and cause him to electrocute anyone that happens to be standing next to him without mercy. That is one similarity between the Pokemon and the Looney Tunes, a lot of them are cute or at least friendly-looking, but the real danger is in trying to handle them or in any way disrespect them, because then they have an edgy side that comes out and allows things to get ugly. Obviously neither one of them can kill anyone in their respective shows since that’s just not allowed, but with Looney Tunes one can usually assume that the danger is going to be some kind of gag that won’t kill but will maim at least. Seeing a Pokemon cartoon in the style of Looney Tunes was kind of interesting to be certain, especially since it looked like blending of the old style and the new.