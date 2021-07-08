Home
Entertainment
Check Out This Super Intense John Wick 4 Training Video

Check Out This Super Intense John Wick 4 Training Video

2 mins ago

If one is going to be taking on a role in a John Wick movie there are definitely a few things that need to be understood, and one of the most important is that the training is going to be intense. It’s justified in a big way though as Shamier Anderson has been finding out since the movie is demanding that there be top-level combatants that can slug it out with one another in a constant bid to be the best assassin out there. The one thing about this particular story is that John Wick IS the best, and every assassin in the movie would likely give up just about anything to be the one to take Wick out. Given the level of intensity that Keanu Reeves has been said to bring to these movies, it’s fair to say that those that are acting with him in any action scene need to be just as dedicated to their training to make it work. That makes sense really, since it doesn’t pay to have someone that’s been training their butt off go up against someone that gives a lackluster performance.

The fight scene between Wick and Zero, played by Mark Dacascos, was impressive since it was the type of fight that one kind of expected, save for the fact that Zero was a little too talkative at times. But it was still a great fight scene since it unveiled a couple of talents that John hadn’t unveiled yet, like being able to hide in plain sight. Given that each movie has grown progressively more dangerous and more intense, one has to wonder what part 4 is going to be like since it’s bringing out some heavy hitters in the action genre, such as Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins (reportedly), and several others that are well-known to many fans. Plus, the end of the third movie ended in a way that’s only going to increase John’s anger, which has been mounting since the first movie when he was thrust back into the life of an assassin, and the second movie, when he was dragged back.

Now, after being shot multiple times until he fell off of a roof thanks to Winston and his need to keep his hotel, John has a great deal of motivation to come after not just anyone who openly attacks him, but it’s fair to say that he’ll be going after the High Table as well. With the way he was spoken of in the first movie, as being the man that was hired to take out Baba Yaga, the boogeyman, it feels fair to say that John could do this if he had the materials and the allies, since he already has the motivation. But the training for part 4 is no doubt bound to be just as intense as ever, and possibly more so since there are more moving parts and it’s bound to happen that we’re going to see John travel to other parts of the world once again to keep things moving forward in his bid to take on the High Table, hopefully. Plus, fans have become extremely used to seeing John and those around him defying reality as much as possible, or at least skirting along the edges of it when it comes to the things they do.

Part 4 should be headed to theaters in May 2022, which means we have just under a year to go before we get to see how things pan out after the Bowery King has John brought, broken and bloody, to form an alliance with him against the High Table. The movie would have come out this year if not for the pandemic, but many studios are still doing what they can to get back to a normal state of business after nearly a year of having to be shut down to stop the spread of COVID. Now that things are revving back up though one can imagine that a lot of actors are back in the gym and doing what they can to get back in shape for their roles. So far the efforts taken are impressive, and those that are being made for John Wick 4 are looking absolutely brutal, but so long as they produce results and get people ready for their roles, all the better.

From hand to hand combat to training with firearms, watching Shamier Anderson go through his training is an indication that this next movie is going to be all kinds of impressive since we already know what to expect from Donnie Yen, and Keanu, after his character heals up, should hopefully be back to fighting strength and ready to take on all comers again. John Wick 4 is going to be an epic no doubt, and it’s going to be worth the wait as many people are already thinking.

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Star Wars, Goonies, Game of Thrones, from fantasy to science fiction to the dramatic and silly, Tom is all about the greatest and most insane stories that can be found. Pacific Northwest for life y'all.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Rumor Has it Grant Gustin Wants Out of The Flash on CW
Masters of the Universe: Revelation Gets its First Full Trailer
MasterChef USA
Is The Show “MasterChef” Staged?
‘Night of the Living Dead’ Is Getting an Animated Version
Quentin Tarantino Wants to Take a Crack at a First Blood Movie?
Did You Know That Luca Was Inspired by This Stephen King Story?
It’s Time to Bring Back 80s Movie Cereals
The Kissing Scene That Will Smith Regrets Not Doing
Check Out This Super Intense John Wick 4 Training Video
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo
Roland Emmerich Wants Another Independence Day Movie or Show
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vanessa Bayer
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
the stranger by the shore
Studio Hibari Brings a Beautiful Film Made From Love and Hope With “The Stranger By The Shore”
dragon ball z saiyan
Every Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Ranked From Worst to Best
crunchyroll
Crunchyroll Announces Tons of New Anime and New Guests Heading to VCX
star wars visions
Lucasfilm Offers First Look at ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and it’s Spectacular
solstice of heroes
How to Upgrade All of Your Solstice of Heroes 2021 Armor in Destiny 2
cyberpunk 2077
Is Cyberpunk 2077 Finally Fixed After All This Time?
vault of glass master mode
How Will The Vault of Glass Master Mode Work in Destiny 2?
solstice of heroes
Everything You Need to Know About Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2021