Check Out This Video Called “The Tiny Monorails That Once Carried James Bond”

It feels safe to say that when a person hears the word ‘monorail’ they might think of Disneyland or something similar since this is where the biggest use of them has been seen in recent times since the monorail is apparently something of an outdated concept that was used rather extensively in England at one time since they were perfect for hauling materials around and were easy enough to put together with prefabricated parts that could be locked together. Today there are quite a few methods used on construction sites that make the monorail a thing of the past since things have advanced in such a way that this is no longer the most efficient system. But it’s still used as a means of transportation in theme parks since it is flashy and it does feel a bit futuristic at times, but it’s still not quite as efficient as other methods since the entire system takes up a great deal of space and energy to keep going. It’s not too surprising to learn that one of these monorails was used in a James Bond movie since it does give off the feel of something one might see in a Bond movie simply because it appears to be new and exciting, even if it had been in use for a while.
The whole idea of the monorail was that it was simple in some respects, but apart from carting materials from one point to another there isn’t a lot of use for them any longer since it’s a lengthy process and apart from the monorails servicing theme parks it does appear that there haven’t been a lot of upgrades to them throughout the years. Like so many things that people thought would last and last, the monorail is a thing of history, and while it’s still a wonder why they’re in use transporting people it’s something that people tend to not question since it is a fairly pleasing ride through the park from one area to another. But like anything the monorail has had its day, at least the smaller versions have, and are usually seen as part of a private collection or in museums if they’re still around at all. It does kind of make a person wonder just how many of the commonplace things that we have lying around today are going to be shown in a video such as this at one point since the reality is that many things are becoming outdated with each passing year as technology continues to thrive and expand and the things that we once relied upon are being left behind to rust or collect dust and be seen as antique tools that were a part of the ‘old days’.
Everything from construction equipment to outdated technology has been seen to gain the interest of many people throughout the years now and what’s even more laughable is that those growing up without any real knowledge of what this stuff was will have no idea what to do with it or why it was important. That’s why videos like this are great since they remind people that at one time life was a lot simpler and it did require a lot more work. Imagine trying to set up one of these prefabricated things and needing to set hundreds and hundreds of feet of it at a time. It’s great that two guys could have done it in a matter of hours, but it’s more likely that today if someone tried to do this they would take all day and possibly all week to set it up since they would need a manual and someone that had actually seen it or done it before. It sounds ridiculous but it’s the truth since some of the greatest engineering was done by those that came long before a degree was needed for absolutely everything since they got down to business and came up with the best solution possible. Okay, so the monorail wasn’t the absolute best solution possible, but it did work at the time since it could bear heavy loads and move materials far quicker than a person pushing a wheelbarrow could or a truck carrying materials over uncertain terrain could accomplish. The point is that for the time it was needed, the monorail worked, and whether it was conceived of and built by those with engineering degrees is irrelevant since it became a reliable system that was used for a good amount of time.
These days the only monorail that people are bound to know about are those that have to be suspended in the air and are used as passenger vehicles, but if anyone bothered to do their history they would find that at one point in time the monorail was considered to be a very effective way to carry materials and even people overland when other methods simply weren’t as effective.