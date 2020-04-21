Check Out This Wacky Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars Mashup Trailer

Unfortunately this is one beast that probably SHOULD be allowed to be killed since unless Belle is about to turn to the dark side the Emperor isn’t really the type of guy to fall head over heels for a young woman that enters his domain. The mashup of Beauty and the Beast and Star Wars is kind of funny really since it’s not one that you get to hear a lot about considering that Beauty and the Beast doesn’t really lend itself to the Star Wars persuasion as much. Of course since Disney has owned Star Wars for a while it’s not hard to see how including the princesses within the fold would be difficult since plenty of images exist that show one princess or another dressed up as a Jedi, a Sith, or another character straight out of Star Wars. There have been a couple of images that show Belle as a lightsaber-wielding Jedi and even as a Han Solo-type character with Beast acting the part of Chewbacca. Cecilia Narcisse of The Gamer has a few images that might be kind of alluring. Belle isn’t the type that’s going to sit back and be a Rose Tico or a Finn, or someone that gets an incomplete story line for whatever reason. She’d definitely be up front and center, and not just because she’s one of the main characters. Since the animated movie came out it was kind of obvious that the character of Belle wasn’t bound to be meek or in any way weak of will. Granted, she’s not what you might call a warrior, she’s no Merida or Mulan, but she’s definitely not the typical damsel in distress since when push comes to shove she can’t really do much in a fight, but she can easily match wits and wills with just about anyone.
That’s the current princess of the era however, and what people have come to appreciate. Star Wars didn’t even deliver a true damsel in distress as so many people want to state since if anyone was paying attention to A New Hope they’d see that Princess Leia, despite being one of the only women in the entire movie, was a regular spitfire throughout most of the picture. Even when held in place by Vader and talking to Grand Moff Tarkin she showed just how much steel was in her spine. And watching her entire planet be destroyed had to have crushed her in a way that no one could ever recover from, but she was still ready to pick a blaster and start firing away during her escape. Weak princesses haven’t been a thing for a very long time now since when one looks at it, even Cinderella wasn’t really weak since she had to put up with her stepsisters and stepmother for the longest time, and they still didn’t break her completely. Perhaps the weakest, most damsel-in-distress-type of princess in the entire bunch would be Snow White, as she fit the stereotype to a tee. She couldn’t fight, was more of a singer and homemaker than anything, and was way, WAY too trusting. One might want to claim that Ariel was a damsel in distress, but she had certain fire to her as well that didn’t just let her do as a man said and leave things alone when it might have been prudent. She was rebellious as well and followed the beat of her own drum, otherwise her father wouldn’t have had to make the decision to let her to her prince in the end. When it comes to being intelligent and strong-willed though, Belle is near the head of the class when it comes to the princesses. Jo Bradley of Film Inquiry has more to say on this subject.
It’s not so much that she doesn’t obey men or respect them, as she loves and respects her father quite a bit, but Belle has always been a free-thinker and a very independent young woman, something that likely vexed her father but also something he couldn’t help but admire and accept, given that she was bound to go her own way. It would also explain why Gaston and Beast were such a hassle for her since both of them were stubborn, closed off, and in Gaston’s case extremely arrogant and very outdated in his thinking. Getting to Palpatine finally though, Belle wouldn’t stand much of a chance since despite being strong-willed and free of thought she likely couldn’t keep up with a mind like Palpatine’s since it was prone to heading into dark areas so often that Belle would either be corrupted after a while or destroyed since being the pure-hearted individual she is, Palpatine would either attempt to control and turn her to the dark side, or he’d get tired of her quickly and just end it right there. But if Belle was a Jedi and had the kind of power that could match the Emperor’s, well then, that would be a different story. See how many questions this one idea raises?