Check Out This Wingsuited Man Slingshot Himself from Top of Building

Sometimes it feels as though the invention of the GoPro makes it feel as though people were suddenly inspired to pull off some of the strangest stunts in the world, but that’s not right. People have been doing strange things like this for a long time, but without the GoPro, they’ve had to rely on word of mouth, pictures, poorly-shot video, and whatever other method they could come up with. Folks have been doing things like this for a long time now, but being shot out of a slingshot while in a wingsuit to parachute down safely to the ground is kind of a new one. The purpose behind it is likely the adrenaline rush that occurs since this doesn’t feel like anything that would really benefit mankind unless we’re going to start seeing reenactments of Angry Birds in live-action. Wow, that certainly brings up images that weren’t needed. But seriously, many people would likely line up for a ride like this, even though it’s very possible that it wouldn’t be something that would be available for those that had no experience with a parachute. A lot of people would still probably take the time to train for it, that much feels obvious.
There are plenty of people that can’t avoid the adrenaline rush that stuff like this brings, but one can definitely think that the stunt was looked over and made as safe as possible since there are plenty of things that could go wrong. As crazy and out there as some of these stunts are, people that are thinking it’s all about the rush aren’t entirely wrong, but there are those that still need to learn about all the preparation that goes into something like this. Some don’t want to think about the ‘lame’ or ‘tedious’ details, but this is what makes a stunt work, the ordered manner that one has to go through to make certain that everything will work the way it needs to so that the thrillseeker will be alive at the end of the stunt, or at least in one piece, to try it again.
There are plenty of people out there that might look at something like this and think ‘Cool! I want to be an adrenaline junkie!’ without really taking into account what’s needed. Some might want to try the stunt in a way that’s not entirely safe but is edgy and cool as hell. Those are often the morons that don’t last long in this life and tend to burn out quickly in their own blaze of glory that’s less than memorable. It might sound boring and tedious, but stunts like this require a good deal of thought and preparation, not to mention the knowledge of the factors that need to be given a great deal of attention. If one thing goes wrong and then another, and then another, it’s bound to happen that the person taking on the stunt won’t walk away. That’s why checking everything at least a few times needs to be done no matter how much it produces more busywork. Sometimes being meticulous means the difference between being able to walk away and being in traction.
The effect is pretty cool though since the guy does get launched quite a way from the top of the building, and his wingsuit does what it’s intended to do since he glides for a way before his chute opens. There might be those that watch this video thinking that he could possibly go even further, but the force needed to do this might not be something a human body can take without adjusting things around a bit, and it’s even possible that something else would be needed to generate that kind of force. The mechanics of it would take some time and a few experts on hand to figure out, but it’s a sure bet that someone is at least thinking about it after this success since a lot of folks are always looking for the next big thrill, even if takes a little while to get there. To be fair this is something that’s impressive and definitely took time to build and test before it was ready to go, so if something else is on the way it’s likely that it won’t be seen for a while.
But that makes the anticipation even stronger and the stunt even more impressive when it does come if it comes since there’s no way to know if these same people will want to do the same type of stunt again. Plus, it feels likely that they wouldn’t want to shoot this guy too far out, since gliding back down to the beach is the goal, unless they were planning on being situated on the water to retrieve him if the launch went awry.