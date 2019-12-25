10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chelcee Grimes

Chelcee Grimes is a multi-talented young lady who has become an inspiration for young women who are athletically inclined and aspire to become professional footballers. She is best known as a British singer and songwriter, but she has also made an interesting career for herself as a footballer who plays for the Fulham Ladies. To help you get to know her better, here are 10 things that you may not have known about Chelcee Grimes.
1. Her Birthday
Ms. Grimes was born in Aigburth, Liverpool, Merseyside, in the United Kingdom. Her birth date was May 8th, 1992. This makes her 27 years old as of the spring of 2019. She has come a long way in a short time with her musical career as well as her career as a professional athlete.
2. Chelcee has been associated with multiple musical acts
Chelcee Grimes has a diverse background in music. She is a singer as well as a songwriter and she has performed with a variety of acts that are both well-known and lesser-known. She has been musically involved with Olly Murs, Louisa Johnson, Jonas BlueMic Lowry, The Saturdays, Kylie Minogue, Zara Larsson, Tom Walker, Black Pink, and Dua Lipa. She’s had a lot of different experiences and is a seasoned artist.
3. Grimes has written songs for other famous singers
Chelsea is not only a talented singer but she is also a very gifted songwriter. Some famous musicians have performed songs that she has written for them. Among them include Kylie Minogue, Kesha, Dua Lipa, and The Saturdays. Chelsea is fortunate to have this particular skill because she doesn’t have to rely on someone else to write songs for her and all of the royalties from her original works are hers to keep.
4. Her first song was “Million Miles”
Although she has probably written other songs first, her title “Million Miles” is the first song that brought her success. The tune was co-written by Grimes for Kylie Minogue along with Cutfather, Danish producers. She joined forces with them to create the song that would launch her career as a professional songwriter.
5. She hasn’t been a recording artist for that long
Chelcee’s first successful song was released in 2014. She’s only been a professional in the music business for five years. Once her career took off she has made a great deal of progress. She signed with RCA Records and her debut single was released in 2018, titled “Just Like That.” From what we can tell this is just the beginning of her career and it hasn’t taken her very long to become established.
6. She is popular on social media
After the release of her first song, Chelcee’s music video for “Just Like That” was uploaded to YouTube. Within the short span of just 24 hours, the video had already gotten 100,000 views. This made her a sensation on the channel. This was just the beginning. She has amassed a huge following of fans and admirers who enjoy her music.
7. She calls herself a “Jekyll and Hyde”
Chelcee recently gave an interview and when she was asked who she really is as a person, her response was that she has two distinct sides to her personality, but both are of equal importance. She used the term “Jekyll and Hyde” as a self-description. She was talking about the fact that she is a professional footballer who is currently actively engaged in team play in a league, and at the same time, she is a songwriter whose talents are in high demand in the music business. She has two distinct careers happening at the same time and they seem to be worlds apart.
8. Success in music is why she’s a pro athlete
Chelcee had quit playing football when she was 17 years old and just before she turned professional. The reason that she did this was that there wasn’t enough money in it to earn a living from, at least not for women in the sport. Then something wonderful happened. She signed a deal with a major record label and the offer that they made her was so lucrative that she dropped completely out of football and went with the music career. Even though she made plenty of money from her music, her passion was still alive for the game of football. It allowed her to return to the sport without having to worry about how she was going to support herself.
9. She is also a gamer
We learned that Chelcee Grimes is also an avid gamer. She attended the FIFA eWorld Cup video-game championships. She admitted that this was very much “living my dream” in her own words as she’s highly active in the gaming community. Grimes is an interesting person who has a lot of really cool interests and this is part of the reason why she has so many adoring fans.
10. She’s a role model for young women
Chelcee Grimes is living a life that many only wish that they had. She games in her spare time, follows her passion to play Ladies’ professional football and has an emerging career as a singer and a songwriter. Grimes is the only child in her family and the closest thing to siblings that she has is her cousins. She needed something to do with her time so her mother enrolled her in a soccer club and the rest is history. She has had to make some hard choices in her life but common sense prevailed and she has been careful to attend to practical matters first, then build the resource reserve that has allowed her to pursue her passions and her dreams. It appears that she has the world on a string at the present. Her football career is going well and her musical career is really taking off. In addition to this, she is in high demand as a songwriter so she has three wonderful careers to fall back on if one doesn’t work out.