We all know that the entertainment industry is always looking for the next hot new thing. This means that, as people age, they tend to find fewer opportunities for work. However, in her early 60s, Chelsea Field is continuing to defy the odds by landing consistent work. She joined the cast of NCIS: New Orleans in 2017 to play Rita Devereaux and it has recently been announced that she has been upgraded to a series regular. The opportunity will give her character the chance to be developed even further and fans are excited to see what’s next for Rita and for Chelsea as an actress. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chelsea Field.
1. She Auditioned For A Role In Star Trek: Voyager
Many of the roles Chelsea has had during her career have been guest appearances or other minor roles, but that almost wasn’t the case. She auditioned for the main role of Captain Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager. However, the role ultimately went to Kate Mulgrew who later became well-known for playing Red in Orange is the New Black.
2. She Loves To Dance
Chelsea has been a dancer for most of her love and it’s still something that is a very big part of her life. Not only does she dance on a regular basis but she also teaches dance classes from her home via Instagram. Sometimes her son even joins her during her classes. She also did choreography for one episode of NCIS: New Orleans.
3. She Is Married To Scott Bakula
Chelsea isn’t the only person in her household who has had a successful acting career. Her husband Scott Bakula is also an actor and he is probably more well-known that his wife. Scott has played a wide variety of characters and the couple is currently working together on NCIS: New Orleans.
4. Field Isn’t Her Real Last Name
Most people who read this will probably immediately jump to the conclusion that her real last name is Bakula, but that’s not true. She chose not to change her last name after marrying Scott. Her real last name is actually Botfield, but she decided to drop the Bot when she started her dance career.
5. She Enjoys Gardening
Chelsea is definitely the type of person who loves to spend time appreciating the beauty that nature has to offer. The bright lights of the entertainment industry have their perks, but nothing compares to the simple things in life. Outside is one of her favorite places to rest and relax when she has free time for work. One of her favorite things to do is garden.
6. She Participated In Blackout Tuesday
This year lots of people have been very vocal about wanting celebrities to step up to show their support for human rights causes. Chelsea hasn’t hesitated to do just that. On June 2, 2020 she participated in a virtual movement called Blackout Tuesday to show her solidarity with the fight to end racism.
7. She Doesn’t Have A Big Social Media Following
Despite being in the industry for more than 30 years and being married to a famous actor, Chelsea hasn’t build up a large social media following. At the moment, she has just over 2,200 followers on Instagram. Still, she continues to use the platform actively and loves sharing moments of her life with her followers.
8. She Loves To Cook
Putting the right things in your body is an essential component to good mental and physical health. Chelsea is all about eating healthy and she loves to cook meals that are full of nutritional value. She also loves sharing pictures of her meals with her followers on Instagram.
9. She Is An Adventurous Person
We’re all familiar with the phrase ‘you only live once’ and for lots of people, those words are a huge motivation to get out and make the most of life while you can. Chelsea is someone who likes to do just that. She enjoys going on adventures and one of her and Scott’s favorite things to do together is go on trips. The couple loves to be spontaneous and have fun and random experiences together.
10. She Appeared In The Original NCIS
At this point in her career, Chelsea is probably most popular for the work she’s done on NCIS: New Orleans over the last few years. What some people may not know, however, is that NCIS: New Orleans isn’t the first time she’s been a part of the NCIS family. She also appeared in an episode of the original NCIS in 2006.