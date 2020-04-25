Chelsea Rendon made her TV debut nearly 20 years ago. Although a lot of things have changed since the early 2000s, one thing that hasn’t is Chelsea’s drive to be success. Over the course of her career, she has made almost 20 TV appearances and there are certainly more to come. In 2018, Chelsea was cast on the Starz series Vida. The show tells the story of two Mexican-American sisters who are forced to work on their strained relationship when each of them moves back home. Thank to the role, Chelsea and her talents have been able to reach a very wide audience. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chelsea Rendon.
1. She Had Her First Audition At 6
Everyone’s journey to acting isn’t the same. Some people catch the acting bug as kids while others fall in love with it later in life. Chelsea believes that she has love acting from the moment she came out of the womb. She developed an interest in acting from a very young age and had her first audition when she was six. She landed her first in 2001 on an episode of ER.
2. She’s Learning Sign Language
How have you been using your time since social distancing has been in place? Since there isn’t much to do, most people have decided to focus their energy on hobbies and interests they otherwise wouldn’t have time for. Chelsea Rendon has decided to use this the time to learn sign language.
3. Mari Is Her Favorite Role So Far
Even though Chelsea has had a good amount of roles over the years, she says Mari is her favorite. She told Unclear Mag that she enjoyed this role the most “because she’s such an interesting character. She’s like an onion that you have to peel back each layer, and in real life I’m so similar to her.”
4. Her Dream Roles Are On Opposite Ends Of The Spectrum
Chelsea already knows what her ideal roles for the future are. Interestingly enough, the roles she wants to play are almost polar opposites. Chelsea says she would love to play a psychopath who ends up being a serial killer and a police offer. Although these roles are very different, if she can pull them both off it will show just how wide her range is.
5. She Wants To Own A Production Company
As an actress, Chelsea hopes to one day win an Academy Award. Outside of acting, Chelsea also has other dreams that she would like to pursue. Hopefully one day, she will become an entrepreneur. She says that she would love to own a production company and create her own content.
6. Her Mother Is Her Biggest Inspiration
When asked who her biggest inspiration is, Chelsea immediately knew her answer. She said that her mother is the person who has inspired her the most because “She is the strongest, smartest woman I know. She helped me get to where I am and I want to make her proud.”
7. She Would Love To Work With Denzel Washington
If Chelsea Rendon could choose any actor to work with, Denzel Washington would be at the top of her list. Many would agree that this is a great choice. Washington is easily one of the most successful and well-known actors of his generation and he will definitely go down in history as a legend.
8. She Knows Karate
Anyone who is thinking about messing with Chelsea Rendon might want to think again. She has been learning martial arts for the last several years. She has a brown belt in American Kenpo Karate. For anyone wondering, a brown belt is just one step below a black belt.
9. The Movie Selena Changed Her Life
Although Chelsea says that acting has been in her blood since birth, she can pin point the exact thing that truly made her want to entertain. When Chelsea was a child, she saw the movie Selena at a local drive thru and instantly knew she wanted to become an actress.
10. She Watches A Lot Of TV
Many actors will say that they prefer not to watch TV since it reminds them of work. That isn’t the case for Chelsea, though. She says that she watches a lot of TV. She didn’t spill the tea on her favorite shows, but I’m sure she has a couple things she loves to binge.