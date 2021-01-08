Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chelsea Vaughn

If you’re watching Matt James on his quest to find true love out of 32 women on national television after failing to find true love with a woman on national television already, join the club. He’s looking for love, and he has 32 women to choose from. One of those women is Chelsea Vaughn, and fans are itching to know more about the woman who models for a living. She’s lovely, and she has a very cool life story. We thought you might be interested in learning more about what she’s all about and who she is as a person.

1. She’s 28

Chelsea Vaughn might seem more mature than the other women in the house because she is. She’s not the oldest woman searching for love with the Bachelor, and she is certainly not old, but she’s among the older of the women in the house. Many are in their very young 20s, so she has a bit more life experience than they.

2. She’s From Brooklyn

She’s a New Yorker. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, which is where she calls home. She’s been there most of her life, and she hopes to make it far enough to have a hometown date in the city with Matt James. We shall see.

3. She’s a Model

Here’s where her story gets really, really interesting. She went to college. She got a degree. She took a job in corporate America. She was every college graduate looking to live the American dream when she decided it wasn’t her American dream. Her American dream was to do life her way, and her way was to become a model. Long story short, she quit her good job, took a chance in the modeling industry, and here she is living her best life.

4. She’s Familiar with Long-Term Love

Chelsea Vaughn describes herself as not very active in the dating world until her college years. The word she uses about dating before that is actually ‘nonexistent’ which we find shocking considering how lovely she is. However, she did find herself love, and she held onto that relationship for five years. It’s a long time to spend with one person, but she ultimately felt she outgrew this man, and she ended things.

5. She’s Learning Spanish

Being bilingual (or multilingual) is such a cool thing to be able to say about yourself. The English language is difficult enough without enough coffee or sleep, so being able to speak more than one language basically certifies you as a genius in our book. That makes it extra cool that Chelsea is learning to speak Spanish in her free time. She doesn’t have to. She wants to, and that is really awesome.

6. She’s Got a Cool Bucket List Item

Many people have a bucket list whether they’ve actually written it out or not. She is one of those women, and her bucket list item is a cool one. She hopes to one day have a chance to swim with the stingrays. Having done that several times – welcome to Floridian life – it’s something she will really enjoy…and she’ll learn the stingray shuffle.

7. Her Dress is All Anyone Can Talk About

Let’s be very clear about one thing: There’s a lot to notice about Chelsea Vaughn that is positive, but her black, backless gown on the first night of her season was the most stunning. It was designed by an 18-year-old designer by the name of A’kai Littlejohn, who was part of the “Project Runway Junior,” season two. The dress is spectacular, and no one else could ever hope to wear it as well as this woman did.

8. She Wants Vulnerability

Any man hoping to be a part of her life must be comfortable getting vulnerable with her. He needs to be open, honest, and very unafraid to be himself. Gentlemen hoping to still have a chance with the stunning model, know that you’ll get extra points with her if you’re going the extra mile to show her your appreciation, love, and respect – and a little spoiling every now and then won’t hurt, either.

9. Chris Harrison Loves Her

If you can judge anything by his glowing litany of sweet compliments, it’s safe to say that Chris Harrison really likes her. He even made a jab about some of the past women on the show calling themselves models, but she’s the real deal. He went on and on about her, and we get it. She’s exceptionally likable.

10. She’s Private

She is a reality star and a model, but she’s also good at staying a little private in her life. She doesn’t discuss her personal life or what she’s up to outside of her public work, and we love that. Having a piece of your own life that remains your own life is a beautiful thing.

