Dating a celebrity comes with its perks, but it also has its problems. This is something Chelsie Kyriss knows all too well. Kyriss’ relationship with NFL player, Antonio Brown, thrust her into the spotlight. Although there was a point in time where the couple could have been considered ‘goals’, recent events have led the two to go their separate ways and things have gotten very heated. Both sides seem to have a lot to say and Kyriss isn’t letting Brown’s celebrity status keep her quiet. As the two continue their very public feud, it can be hard to keep track of all the facts. So, just who is Antonio Brown’s ex? Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chelsie Kyriss.
1. She Had Two Children Before Meeting Antonio Brown
Chelsie Kyriss is a mother of five children: Brooklyn, Kellen, Antonio Jr., Autonomy, and Apollo. Her oldest children, Brooklyn and Kellen are from a previous relationship although rumors have suggested that she doesn’t have a relationship with them. In a recent social media post, Brown said “With all due respects any friends who consider @chelsie a friend should honestly help her vastly! She has two older kids Kellen Green 9 ; Brooklyn Green 7; she hasn’t seen or claimed in 4 years running around chasing me! Her Mom Lynn Kyriss and Todd Kyriss can not get ahold of her In regards of holding her accountable to her kids her family! Let’s not the internet confuse people upon her responsibility to her kids ! I ask that if you are her friend encourage her to take care all her kids not just mine and be a woman we know she capable of ! So we clear she’s my baby mama !”
2. From Ohio
Living life with an NFL star probably didn’t seem like a possibility in Chelsie’s early years. Chelsie was born and raised in Ohio. She attended Springboro High School before moving on to take classes at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, OH. She eventually transferred to Georgia Perimeter College. Most recently, she was living in Florida during her relationship with brown.
3. Used To Work In Sales
It goes without saying that dating an NFL star probably means you don’t need to have a job, at least in the traditional sense. But before Chelsie Kyriss became known as Antonio Brown’s bae, she was living a ‘regular’ life that required her to work. Kyriss’ first job was in the sales industry. She also had a brief stint as a teacher’s assistant at a local daycare.
4. Dreams Of Becoming A Model
Chelsie Kyriss has aspirations of becoming a successful model, and she attempted to break into the industry. Kyriss submitted her photo to ‘Explore Talent‘, a platform for models and actors to find work. Unfortunately, though, Kyriss’ modeling career never gained any traction.
5. She’s Friends With Ashley Harlan
People who date professional athletes are part of an inner circle, and it’s common for them to form special bonds. Chelsie Kyriss was able to build a pretty strong friendship with Ashley Harlan, wife of Ben Roethlisberger who was once one of Antonio Brown’s teammates. The two women have been known to spend time together and have even set up play dates between their children.
6. Doesn’t Like The Spotlight
You may think that someone who enters into a relationship with a professional athlete probably enjoys all of the attention that comes along with it, but that doesn’t seem to be true for Chelsie Kyriss. Throughout their relationship, Kyriss has remained relatively low key. The only times she’s really been involved in any new stories were when she and Antonio were going through low points in their relationship.
7. She Met Brown Through A Mutual Friend
If you were looking for a romantic and exciting story, Chelsie Kyriss and Antonio Brown’s introduction wasn’t either of those things. The two simply met through a mutual friend and they hit it off instantly. Unfortunately, those happy and excited feelings didn’t seem to last too long.
8. Her Relationship With Antonio Brown Has Always Been Rocky
Every relationship has its ups and downs, but Chelsie Kyriss’ relationship with Brown consisted of constant downs. Over the years, the two had several issues that made their way to the media. Most notably, a pregnant Kyriss filed a paternity suit against Brown in 2017 and accused him of creating a hostile environment for her and her children. Although the charges were dropped, Brown followed up a year later by reopening the case and accusing Kyriss of being an unfit mother.
9. She Knows Some Very Dark Secrets About Antonio Brown
If you’ve ever been in a serious relationship, you probably got to know some pretty interesting things about your partner. But while lots of people’s dark secrets don’t really consist of anything too dark, that might not be the case with Antonio Brown. Chelsie Kyriss claims to know some things about Brown that could ruin his whole career (although he’s basically already ruined it himself). Kyriss initially told her Instagram followers that she was going to spill the tea, but has since decided to stay quiet.
10. She’s Been Laying Low on Social Media
If you take a quick look at Chelsie Kyriss’ Instagram, you’ll probably get the impression that she’s pretty active on social media. Although it is true that Kyriss has a large number of followers and a decent amount of posts, she’s been laying pretty low on social media recently. Her last photo on Instagram was posted 45 weeks ago. Anything she’s posted since then has been deleted. There’s a good chance that her absence from Instagram has something to do with the current state of her and Brown’s relationships.