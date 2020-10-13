2020 has been an interesting year for lots of people, and Chen Tang is no exception. Tang was cast as Yao in the highly anticipated live action remake of Mulan. While he, like most people was excited for the film’s theatrical release, the COVID-19 pandemic caused Disney to change its original plans. Although Chen didn’t get the chance to have the huge Disney debut he was hoping for, his performance in the film certainly didn’t go unnoticed. In 2020, he also landed a recurring role in the Cinemax series, Warrior. This year may not have gone as planned in a lot of ways, but it’s still set Chen up nicely for future opportunities. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chen Tang.
1. He Wanted To Join The Military
Becoming an actor isn’t something that Chen has dreamed about for his entire life. In fact, it wasn’t even on his radar for many years. Instead, he originally planned to join the military after high school because he wanted to be a soldier. However, he chose to enroll in college.
2. He Studied Business In College
Chen began his college career at the University of Miami where he studied business. While there, he ended up taking an acting class to fulfill a fine arts requirement and he instantly fell in love with performing. He eventually transferred to Emerson College in Boston where he studied drama.
3. He Was Born In Japan
Chen has lived a very interesting life. He told Asian Out Loud, “I have an international background. I was born in Japan and lived in China for much of my childhood, and then my family and I moved to Memphis, Tennessee.” He added, “I would say the place I feel most tied to is probably a mix between China and the Deep South, but I feel like a citizen of the world. I love to travel and explore. Since I’ve moved around for so long and so many different times in my life, it’s become a part of who I am.” He is also bilingual and speaks English and Mandarin fluently.
4. He Is Very Adventurous
Making the most out of everything life has to offer is something that has always been important to Chen. As a result, he is the adventurous type who lives to have exciting experiences whenever he can. Whether it be traveling, hiking, or exploring, Chen is always down to try something new.
5. Both Of His Parents Are Doctors
Lots of parents are terrified at the thought of their child wanting to pursue something like acting. After all, acting can be a very unstable profession and it can result in lots of disappointment and hard times. However, when Chen told his parents, who are both doctors, that he wanted to be an actor their reaction was somewhat surprising. He told Commercial Appeal that his parents told him, “You don’t have what it takes to be a doctor. You don’t have the drive, so we encourage you to do whatever you want.’”
6. His Grandmother Is One Of His Biggest Role Models
Many times when actors are asked if there is anyone who look up to they often cite other people in the entertainment industry. However, for Chen, the person he admires the most is his grandmother. During his interview with Asian Out Loud he shared, “She raised me since I was very young, so we’ve always had that connection and emotional tying. Her spirit and perseverance in life is profound given the adversities she’s faced in her life.”
7. He Loves Country Music
Even though Chen has lived in a lot of different places throughout his life, Memphis is where he called home for most of his life. As a result, the culture of the American south has been heavily engrained in him and he’s a big fan of country music. He particularly enjoys listening to Florida Georgia Line.
8. He Was A Big Fan Of Mulan Before Being Cast For The Film
In many cases, when people are cast for remakes or reboots, they aren’t familiar with the original at all. That wasn’t the situation for Chen, however, when he found out he had earned the part in Mulan. Instead, he had actually been a big fan of the animated version and considers it an important part of Asian culture.
9. His Family Is Important To Him
Having a strong support system is extremely important when you work in an industry like acting. Chen has been fortunate to have lots of people around him who have believed in his dreams. He has a very close relationship with his family and works hard to make them proud.
10. He Is A Very Positive Person
The world can be full of negativity, but that’s not something Chen chooses to feed into. He likes to live in the moment and stay positive. He is grateful for all of the opportunities that have come his way so far in his career, and he is looking forward to many more.