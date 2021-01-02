Chinese Chef’s Amazing Wok-Spinning Skills Go Viral Online

If you’re thinking of trying to replicate this, please don’t. But if you must, because it does look pretty cool, take the time and learn how to do it properly since as you can imagine, this is something that takes a good deal of skill and even patience to learn. The chef in this video has been cooking for the past 12 years it would appear and it took her 6 months to learn how to hook her ladle into the handle of the pan in this manner so that it wouldn’t fall. Her love of cooking and of dance are fun to watch since it’s obvious that she enjoys what she’s doing, as this is conveyed both through her explanation and the fact that she sets up where people can watch her enjoying these two pastimes. One has to think that she continues to get better with each showing since some of these clips look as though she might have still needed a bit of practice, while others look as though she’s completely confident in what she’s doing. And if you’re wondering, the ladle doesn’t have a hook on it, she’s simply discovered how to hook the thing on the handle to create just enough tension to keep it there. But as you can see in some of the clips she wasn’t quite as skilled yet and had to learn through mistakes that were made during her performance. It’s far from perfect, but it’s still fun to watch and she puts on a good show.
Putting on a show while cooking isn’t exactly a new skill but if you’ve ever tried it then admitting that it IS a skill should be fairly easy since working with food can be a good bit of fun, but in order to really be able to master the skill of flinging it around one needs a lot of practice and to have a lot of self-confidence, especially in front of crowds. If you’re thinking of the cooks at Benihana and many other similar establishments at this point it’s fair to say that they have the same challenges to meet since most of them have to show that they can perform the most rudimentary of skills while cooking and then move on and upward to the more complicated maneuvers that can be used to amaze the diners while still giving them a great culinary experience. That’s pretty much what this lady is doing, though how many people get to sample what she’s cooking is hard to say since that part wasn’t really shown. But the skill level she works at is impressive since six months might not sound like a long time, but when it comes to training it’s fair to say that she’s had quite a few drops and misses that she had to recover from.
But that’s where self-confidence comes in since if one is easily put off of something when they fail, then this kind of exhibition isn’t going to be their cup of tea in the least. Failures while cooking are common no matter who a person is in the kitchen, or outside of it, in this case, things can happen, and it’s too easy to simply give in and go back to something safe and easily managed. Taking control of one’s failures and moving forward though is a big part of the culinary experience and an important step since without failure there’s no real learning, as success is great and can make a person famous and give them riches beyond belief if they push hard enough, a failure will teach a lesson that success can’t since failure tests more than the skills of a person, it tests their fortitude and mental state in a way that success will not since the feeling of having done something right usually allows someone to glide over what could have gone wrong and what might happen if this or that had happened instead.
Cooking is one of the areas where failure is not always accepted since a failed dish can lead to a poor reputation and a lack of forward progress. But if that’s how a cook takes their failures then it feels likely that this is how they’ll view everything moving forward. Obviously, this woman doesn’t have that problem since she’s been doing this for a while and is quite good at it as the video shows. It is fortunate that it did show a few of her mistakes as well since it not only makes it clear that she hasn’t always been perfect or on point, it shows that she’s had the determination and perseverance to get back up and keep going, which is what it takes to succeed in life. Plus, watching her is just a lot of fun since it makes a lot of people wish they could do the same thing.