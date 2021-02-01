Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chleb Ravenell

Dating someone in the public eye almost always means you’re going to end up in the public eye, too. This is something that Chleb Ravenell is realizing now that he and Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis have gone public with their relationship. Viewers can already tell that the two seem like a good match together, and they seem to be enjoying their time. Naturally, Southern Charm fans want to learn more about Kathryn’s new man. Since there’s no word on whether or not he will be spending any time in front of the Southern Charm cameras, we’ve put together a quick list of interesting facts about Chleb. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chleb Ravenell.

1. He Is A South Carolina Native

You know what they say about southern hospitality, and that’s one thing Chleb should have no shortage of. He was was born and raised in South Carolina and he is very proud of his roots. Although he has lived in the state for most of his life, he has had short stints on other places such as Arizona and Michigan.

2. He Isn’t Related To Kathryn’s Ex

People who have been following Kathyn’s story for a while will probably remember that her ex’s name was Thomas Ravenel. Although Thomas and Chleb’s names are very close together, and Ravenel is a fairly uncommon last name, they aren’t related in any way.

3. He Studied Communications

Chleb attended Western Michigan University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies. During his time in college, Chleb was a full-time student athlete. Prior to attended Western Mighican, Chleb earned an associates degree from Georgia Military College.

4. He Works For Apple

One of the first things people started to wonder about Chleb is what he does for work. After all, it’s no secret that Kathryn is used to the finer things in life and used to being with someone who can provide those things. According to Chleb’s LinkedIn profile, he works as a product specialist at Apple.

5. He Loves Traveling

Chleb is the kind of person whose goal is to live life to the fullest. As a result, he always wants to make the most of every moment. Traveling is one of his favorite ways to do that. He enjoys visiting beautiful beach front destinations and has traveled to places both in and outside of the United States.

6. He Has No Reality TV Experience

Just because Chleb is dating a reality TV star doesn’t mean he has any interest in doing reality himself. As far as we’ve been able to tell, Chleb has never been on a reality show or done any other kind of TV. If he and Kathryn continue to stay together, there’s a good chance he’ll eventually get some air time on the show.

7. He’s Into Fashion

Kathryn Dennis is known for having a great sense of style, and she has a man who can keep up. Chleb loves fashion and he isn’t afraid to try new things and get a little bold with his choices. No matter what kind of event he’s preparing for, you can bet that he is going to shut it down.

8. Family Is Important To Him

Chleb comes from a close knit family and he is serious about maintaining good relationships with his loved ones. He appears to also have put a lot of effort into building a good relationship with Kathryn’s kids. from her previous relationship to Thomas. From what we know so far, Chleb does not have any children of his own.

9. He Spends A Lot Of Time Working Out

When you like to spend as much time on the beach as Chleb does, it’s important to make sure your body is beach read at all times. Chleb spends a lot of time working out and he makes it a point to make sure exercise is included in his daily routine. Not only has being active has positive effects on his body, but it’s also a great way to release stress.

10. He Was A Pro Football Player

Chleb may be all about following a traditional path now, but there was once a time where he was on a completely different journey. He played professional football as a wide receiver for the Calgary Stampede for a little over a year between 2015 and 2016. We weren’t able to uncover any information on why he decided to quit after such a short time, but there is a chance he suffered a career endig injury.

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

