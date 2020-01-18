10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chloe Trautman

Chloe Trautman achieved her fame through the reality television show “Siesta Key” and at 24 she makes enough money to furnish a lavish lifestyle. Her weight has always been the talk on social media but has developed a high level of self-esteem that allows her to rock bikinis during summer vacations. Chloe has also proven she can stay committed since she has remained with her boyfriend since 2017, and they are still going strong. Let’s get into more details of her life that will enable you to learn about this reality star.
1. She expects her friends to always stay in touch
Chloe got into a fight with Juliette who regrets getting physical. As Juliette told Hollywood Life, she only fought with her friend because Chloe’s reasoning annoyed her. Chloe expected Juliette always to have time to contact her. However, Juliette was busy with her studies since she was about to graduate. She admitted that she did not hang out with Chloe but expected them to pick up from where they left off, but Chloe wanted more contact regardless of how busy Juliette was.
2. She wasn’t loyal
We all want the kind of friend who can have our backs; sort of like the way Courtney refused to talk to Brad Pitt after he and Jennifer Aniston broke up. Unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with such real friends. Chloe proved she did not value loyalty in friendships when she became friends again with Alex. As Juliette’s friend, Juliette expected Chloe to stick with her, therefore, it hurt that Chloe went behind her back to rekindle the friendship with Alex.
3. Why she thinks her mother wanted her to go to therapy
Chloe is not the person you fight with and expect her to walk away without saying a word. Instead, she will lash out and say the harshest things that come to her mind. As if to prove it, her fight with Amanda had her saying mean things. Chloe, therefore, admitted that her mother knows she can get out of control hence wanted therapy to help her keep her mouth in check. She added that the therapy is not because she gets into physical fights but to help her deal with her reaction whenever she feels cornered.
4. She has battled with weight loss
Teenagers are burdened with the need to conform to what their peers think is right. For girls, especially, having the ideal weight is a huge concern; hence some will suffer from bulimia and others from anorexia. At 19, Chloe weighed 105 pounds which, to her was a lot; thus, she began working out daily sometimes the intensity being as much as twice or more per day. Her diet also had to change, and she chose to eat chicken and broccoli. Unfortunately with age comes a slower metabolism and her “banging body” as she calls it, faded.
5. Her grandmother’s death badly affected her
Chloe comes from a single-parent family but was raised by both her mother and grandmother. The close bond between her and her grandmother left her feeling empty when her grandmother died. Chloe was grateful for the time she spent with her grandmother, who lived to the ripe age of 90, but just when they started filming the reality show, the grandmother passed away. It was such a massive blow that she was always on the edge hence the fight with Amanda. She also started eating junk food as a way to cope with the depression that came after the loss, so her mother advised her to see a therapist.
6. She would not want to be Alex’s girlfriend
Most people have always assumed that there is something more going on between Chloe and Alex. However in her interview with Cosmopolitan, Chloe said that she would never want to be with him because to her, Alex is like a brother. Besides, if she wanted to hook up with him, there have been many chances to do so, but her interest in him is only as a best friend.
7. She can be indecisive
In 2017, Chloe admitted that although she is best friends with Alex, he does not treat her right because he body shames her. Chloe said that Alex hangs out with beautiful girls, and since Chloe had added some weight, he always put her down, making her feel like she was secluded from the group. She knew it was wrong of him to be harsh and make fun of her hence said she would break off the friendship. Chloe kept her word but late on, she rekindled the friendship, which also surprised Juliette.
8. She wants to be a makeup artist
Chloe has always loved everything to do with makeup hence decided to go to cosmetology school and become a professional. The girl is so passionate about being a cosmetologist that she even practices on her fellow castmates although it is not aired in the series. The realization that she could pursue it professionally came after she did Madisson’s hair and makeup as they attended the Video Music Awards. Madisson got so many compliments that cemented Chloe’s belief that she could be a great makeup artist. She hopes to work for a modeling company or as someone’s personal traveling makeup artist.
9. She is a go-getter
Before season 2 of “Siesta Key” began Chloe revealed that she had a boyfriend, Ty, which seemed to surprise even her fans. It is only later that we came to understand the boyfriend liked his privacy and although Chloe would have loved him to be on the show, Ty, thought it would stress their relationship. When asked about how they met, Chloe said that they both had mutual friends when he was living in Siesta key. After being introduced to each other, Chloe stalked Ty until he agreed to go out with her.
10. She uses her Instagram to promote products
Social media is no longer just about keeping fans updated with your life but also for making a living. Chloe, therefore, encouraged her fans to use her code to get 25% discount on Teami. On her Instagram the starlet shared that she suffered from bloating from time to time and since incorporating the drink in her diet, it has transformed her overall health.