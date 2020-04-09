Chosen Jacobs may not have the name recognition just yet, but he’s working on it. Fans of network TV will recognize him from the series Hawaii Five-0. Scary movie fans will recognize him from the the 2017 film, It, as well it’s sequel, It: Chapter Two. Chosen Jacobs may be relatively new to the acting world, but he is already showing the world that he can bring his A game to any role. At just 18-years-old, Chosen is building a career that is going to have some serious staying power. He was recently cast in the new Quibi series, When The Street Lights Go On, and he’s already getting rave reviews. The Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chosen Jacobs.
1. He’s A Singer
Chosen Jacobs is an all around entertainer who also loves to sing. He has released several of his own songs including a single titled “Me n Mine” which he released in 2018. In addiction to his own music, he also sings covers of popular songs and plays the guitar and piano. Chosen says that he doesn’t prefer acting or singing more than the other and is just grateful that he has the opportunity to do both.
2. Two Famous Names Inspired Him To Get Into Acting
Inspiration is important for any creative person. Chosen Jacobs can name two specific people who made him realize that he wanted to be an actor: Leonardo DiCaprio and Denzel Washington. When asked about his inspirations in an interview with Raw, Jacobs said, “My first one was Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby. I loved because I already wanted to act before that just because of his previous films, but I remember there’s like a moment in the film that made me obsessed. Second one was Denzel (Washington). Training Day is my movie. Denzel, you’re so awesome. I aspire to have a career like you. ”
3. He’s A Big Bruno Mars Fan
As a singer, Chosen Jacobs also has a few people who inspired him. He is a huge Bruno Mars fans and says that Mars is one of the best performers of this generation. Chosen is also a Michael Jackson fan and has nothing but respect for the King of Pop.
4. His First Job Was A Toy Commercial
As a child actor, nothing is cooler than the opportunity to book a role and get to work with toys while shooting. Chosen Jacobs was about 13-years-old when he got his first call back. The first professional job he worked was, a commercial for Hot Wheels. He remembers feeling “super excited” for the opportunity.
5. Girls Are His Favorite Think About L.A.
As a teenager living in Los Angeles, Chosen Jacobs says his favorite thing about the city is the girls. After all, L.A. is known for its beautiful women. Although Chosen is currently single, he says that he is very ready to mingle.
6. He Has An Interesting Pet Peeve
Everyone has pet peeves and some people’s are more bizarre than others. Chosen Jacobs’ biggest pet peeve falls into that bizarre category. So, what is it that annoys the young star the most? Being whispered at. He didn’t go into detail about why this bothers him, but it’s a surefire way to get under his skin.
7. His Name Came From A Baby
The name Chosen is so unique that most people assume it’s a stage name. However, Chosen Jacobs is actually his government name and there’s an interesting story behind it. According to Jacobs, my dad was out in the Chinatown of Atlanta and he just heard an Asian couple talking and then the baby said something that sounded like “chosen.” I don’t know if he just heard it or if that’s what he wanted to hear, but that’s how I got my name. He’s like, “We’re going to name him Chosen”. And I agree with it!”
8. He Loves Bath Bombs
Self care is very important, especially for a teenager who spends a lot of time traveling and working on TV and film sets. Chosen Jacobs loves to relax and one of his favorite things to do is relax in the tub with one of his favorite bath bombs by Lush.
9. His Favorite Drink Is A Unique Mixture
Chosen Jacobs may not be old enough to drink alcohol, but that doesn’t stop him from enjoying a glass of bubbly from time to time. However, for Chosen, bubbly consists of a mixture of apple juice and Sprite. He says the concoction is his favorite drink and he loves to have a glass while relaxing in the tub.
10. He Would Love To Work In Every State
One of Chosen Jacob’s says that traveling is his favorite thing to do. One of his dreams is to get the opportunity to work in every state at least once. He’d especially love the chance to work in his home city of Atlanta.