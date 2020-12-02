It’s been almost 20 years since Chris Geere made his first on screen appearance, and in that time he has has risen through the ranks. In an industry where longevity and consistency are two of the hardest things to come by, Chris has been fortunate to obtain both. He is most well-known for playing Arvin in the popular series Modern Family. Recently, he has also been cast in a BBC series called The First Team. Although many of his well-known roles have been in comedies, Chris definitely has the range to play any kind of character, and he’s looking forward to continuing to show that. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chris Geere.
1. He Moved Around A Lot When He Was Younger
Chris was born in the UK, but he spent a lot of time moving around due to his father’s career as in the newspaper industry. Some of the places Chris has lived include Hong Kong and the United States. He eventually decided to settle down in Manchester where he currently lives.
2. A Drama Teacher Inspired Him To Get Into Acting
Chris’ journey to acting wasn’t as cut and dry as some people’s. He was actually on a more academic path until a drama teacher at his school inspired him to audition for a school play. Chris told Interview Magazine, “There was an incredible drama teacher at school, sadly she died of breast cancer after we left school, but she was an incredible inspiration for me.”
3. He Studied At Guildford School of Acting
While some don’t see the value in drama school, others find that it is a necessary tool to help an actor reach their full potential. Chris studied at the well-known Guilford School of Acting in England. The school boasts a long list of other successful actors including T’Nia Miller and Richard Lumsden.
4. He’s A Husband And Father
Chris is a very busy guy, but if there’s one thing he’s never too busy for it’s his family. He has been happily married to singer/songwriter Jennifer Sawdon for 10 years. The couple has one son together, Freddie, who was born in 2012. When Chris has time off from work, he loves to spend as much of it as he can hanging out with his family.
5. He Was Planning On Becoming A Graphic Designer
Becoming a professional actor wasn’t always at the top of Chris’ priority list. He was actually planning on becoming a graphic designer and was accepted into a university program to study graphic design. However, he was also accepted into drama school at the same time and chose to follow his heart and pursue acting.
6. He Likes Going On Auditions
Many actors have said that auditioning is one of the worst aspects of the job. No matter how many years an actor spends auditioning, it’s always a nerve-wracking experience. Chris, on the other hand, enjoys the audition process and actually finds it to be fun.
7. He Wants To Get Into Writing
Being in front of the camera is where Chris has focused most of his attention so far, but at some point he hopes to explore other areas of the production process. He told Interview Magazine, “One day, I want to write a romantic comedy. It’s something that I’ve been working on for a long time.”
8. He Would Love To Do A Superhero Movie
Chris is extremely grateful for all of the projects he’s gotten the chance to be a part of so far, but he still has his sights set on the future. At some point in his career, he would love to be a part of a superhero project. Perhaps he could play the Marvel character Captain Britain.
9. He Once Had A Job Where He Dressed Up As The Charmin Bear
Everybody has to start somewhere, right? For Chris Greene, that somewhere was doing promotional work. When he was a teenager, he spent a summer dressing up as the Charmin Bear and visiting local grocery stores to advertise for the popular toilet paper company.
10.He’s Dealt With Some Insecurities
It’s easy to think that everyone who works in the entertainment industry is just brimming with confidence, but that’s not always true. Like most people, Chris has dealt with his fair share of insecurities over the years. He told Variance Magazine, “As an actor who has to do these scenes, sometimes it’s uncomfortable having certain parts of your body being exposed. But it’s part of the character. I’m just grateful I’m not on one of those CW network vampire programs where everyone is perfect with sculpted bodies. Not this guy.”