Chris Hansen’s Back to Catching Sexual Predators in “Have a Seat”

Sexual predators are a problem in this country, unfortunately, and Chris Hansen is doing the right thing, in theory, trying to call them out since his show, Have a Seat, is bound and determined to catch those that are intent on having relations with minors in the act. The efficiency of this idea is hard to deny since even if sexual predators are aware of the show and watching it this means that they could very well be deterred from their actions, which would make the show a success. But the downside, as an act like this is bound to have, is that while the attempt could possibly catch those that aren’t all that bright and simply blunder into moments such as this, is that it won’t catch all of them. Not all sexual predators are slaves to their impulses and some are undoubtedly intelligent enough, and possibly cunning enough, to avoid pitfalls such as this. Assuming that pedophiles will simply walk into a trap isn’t the best way to go for a few reasons, but the effort that Hansen is putting in definitely does something and can’t be discounted. The only problem comes when those watching the show or those that are attempting to meet with underage individuals show an ounce of brainpower and figure out how to circumvent this system. Like it or not, criminals aren’t all brutish, unthinking thugs that are going to go wherever their impulses lead them, and when it comes to sexual predators there are many that will learn to follow whatever twisted instincts they have to keep from getting in trouble.
On top of this, one might wonder if Hansen’s efforts could be called entrapment at some point even if the perpetrators are showing up with the intent to do something wrong. Up to the point, they’re likely intent on doing something incredibly wrong and aren’t going to feel sorry about it in the least, but while I’m not about to argue for pedophiles, there are laws that exist that could possibly get a person off the hook unless everything is done as correctly as it can. It’s a headache to be certain since many upon many people, myself included, would love to say what we would love to see happen to pedophiles, but the fact is that anyone going after them has to follow the law as well. Hansen’s show has had its fair share of critics since his previous program To Catch a Predator was riddled with controversy considering how fine a line they drew between enticement and entrapment. It’s very true that it took little effort to get pedophiles into the open, but it’s also unfortunately true that Hansen and his crew are not police and that his show is just a step up from vigilante justice that might be aided by the police from time to time. There’s no argument over whether the people Hansen and his team deserve punishment, as their actions are worthy of being outed and they in turn are deserving of being prosecuted. But Hansen isn’t a cop, he isn’t a lawyer, and at one point even those at NBC were doing what they could to put some distance between themselves and Hansen. TV justice might still be justice, but many people are wondering if it’s the kind of justice that’s worth pursuing, especially when the ratings tend to jump along with the drama that the show causes.
This is a tough one really since Hansen and his crew are trying to do something positive and alert the public to the supposed wolves among them. What’s disturbing about this however is that vigilante justice, no matter how non-violent Hansen and his team are, is something that happens in the comics and the movies, and it doesn’t always pan out well in the real world. Were Hansen t to be deputized (scary thought) it might feel a little more legit, but it would also possibly come with another host of problems since while he is attempting to do something that could result in a great deal of good for any given community, without the legal authority to do this he’s kind of stepping on a lot of toes, which would explain why some DA’s haven’t wanted to prosecute those that his show has outed. It would be, in a way, like a consumer taking it upon themselves to run a restaurant or a grocery store and ferreting out problematic customers before they could cause a massive amount of damage or drama. Okay, that’s a weird analogy, but it should work. Hansen is most definitely doing what he believes is right and it’s difficult to argue against it, but he’s not a cop, he’s not a district attorney, and he’s certainly not a judge. He’s a TV show host. Perhaps he should work closely with the police and let them do their job.