If there’s one person out there who knows exactly what it takes to be successful, it’s Chris Hogan. Over the years, he has become widely known for his financial knowledge and his willingness to share it. He has produced content across a variety of platforms. Many have pegged him as the next Dave Ramsey, but unfortunately that possibility may be off the table. Sources have recently reported that Chris no longer works for Ramsey or his network. Although the exact reason for his departure is unknown, Distractify suggests that it’s the result of a allegations that Chris has engaged in premarital sex. Only time will tell whether or not Chris is able to bounce back from this, but for now he appears to be laying low. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Chris Hogan.
1. He Believes Anyone Can Be A Millionaire
To the average person, making a million dollars probably sounds completely out of reach. That’s not how Chris feed, however. He believes that everybody has what it takes to become a millionaire, it’s just all comes down to how people choose to use their time. Despite the fact that many people disagree, Chris stands strong in his opinion.
2. He Was A Football Player
There was a time in Chris’ life where finances weren’t on the forefront of his mind. Instead, sports held that place for many years. Chris grew up playing sports and he eventually became a member of his high school and college football teams. His playing days may be over, but Chris has never lost his competitive focus.
3. He Doesn’t Agree With The Use Of Credit Cards
Credit cards are simply a part of daily life for most people. In fact, most people can’t afford to make ends meet without them. Unfortunately, however, interest and other fees often leave people in a never ending cycle of debt. Chris Hogan is a firm believer that the best way to stay out of credit card debt is to avoid using them entirely.
4. He Loves Connecting With Fans
Once some people earn a certain amount of knowledge they get a little stingy about wanting to share it with others. That has never been the case for Chris, however. He loves getting the opportunity to engage with his followers and he makes it a point to answer as many of their questions as he can.
5. He Has A Master’s Degree
Chris attended college at Georgetown University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communication. He eventually went on to study at California University of Pennsylvania. While there he earned a master’s degree in communication. While his education isn’t directly related to finance, he’s been working in the industry for nearly 20 years.
6. He’s An Author
Remember when I said that Chris doesn’t shy away from sharing information? He has gone as far as to write books full of helpful tips for people who are looking to improve their financial situation. His most recent book, The National Study of Millionaires: Findings from the Research Study Behind Everyday Millionaires, was released in 2020.
7. His YouTube Channel Has Nearly 30 Million Views
Thanks to the internet and social media, Chris has been able to reach people all over the world. His YouTube channel has become especially popular and he currently has 253,000 subscribers. What makes his numbers even more mind blowing though, is the fact that his videos have gotten more than 28 million total views.
8. He’s Not Afraid Of A Challenge
One thing that’s for sure about Chris is that he’s always looking for ways to grow. Chris never backs down from a challenge and he actually welcomes opportunities that push him out of his comfort zone. Being let go from Ramsey Solutions will certainly be an interesting challenge for him to overcome.
9. He Was A Mortgage Banker
Chris’ time in the finance industry hasn’t always been focused on helping people save money. Originally, he was actually on the other side working as a mortgage banker. In that role, his primary job was to get people to accept large loans. After learning about about some of Dave Ramsey’s ideas, Chris was sold on the idea of living without debt and managing money more effectively.
10. He Wasn’t Very Familiar With Dave When They Met
Over the years, Chris and Dave Ramsey have become quite the dynamic. Their personalities have proven to be a great balance for each other while on the air. Chris admits, however, that when he and Dave Ramsey met for the first time, he didn’t really know much about Ramsey.