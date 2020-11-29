10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chris Jacobs

Does the name Chris Jacobs ring any bells? It should. He’s the host of, well, just about everything on television when you really think about it. From entertainment news programs to TLC hosting gigs to Velocity hosting gigs, there’s not much this guy hasn’t done in terms of his television career. Most people recognize him from his role as the host of “Overhaulin’,” but he’s so much more than just a television host. We thought we might learn a little more about the man who is on your television on just about every channel, shall we?
1. He’s in His 50s
Yes, we know. Feel free to take a moment to let that one sink in. If we had to guess, late 30s would have been our guess. We assume he’s good at eating well, working out, and taking care of himself as a whole. Chris Jacobs was born on January 30, 1970, which means he’ll be celebrating his 51st birthday here in just a few short months as 2021 approaches.
2. He Wasn’t Always a Host
Before he began his career as a host, he was on television shows as an actor. He had roles in shows like “Two and a Half Men,” alongside Charlie Sheen. He was also in commercials. He did that for about eight years before things like hosting came into his life.
3. He Started Filming Overhaulin’ in 2004
There simply isn’t any way we can believe that this show is that old. It seems like just yesterday he was given the gig as a co-host, but it’s been almost 17 years. Time sure flies when you’re having fun. This is precisely the reason he’s so recognizable from this job.
4. He Co-Hosted The Insider
He and very famous reporter Lara Spencer spent two years hosting “The Insider,” together from 2009 to 2011. It was during a time when his original show was on hiatus and he needed something else to do with his free time. This role worked well for him, and everyone was impressed with his ability to switch from one such niche hosting gig to another.
5. He Hosted Entertainment Tonight
When 2011 rolled around, he began to work with Entertainment Tonight as a correspondent. He’d shown, by that point, that he was good with celebrity news and gossip, and he lived the job. He did well, and everyone loved watching him. However, he only spent a year there before Overhaulin’ was tapped to come back to television in 2012. It was his home, and he knew he needed to get back to it.
6. He’s Also Worked with the NFL
Honestly, it would have been much quicker for us to provide you with a list of things he’s not done for a living, but here we are. He took on a job working as a weekend presenter for the NFL Network in 2013. So, he’s done cars, entertainment, and sports. What is he not good at doing? We’re going to guess nothing.
7. He’s Adopted
Chris Jacobs is adopted. We are not entirely certain why his biological parents decided to go the route of adoption, but he was adopted by a loving family at the age of 14 months. They raised him, and they supported him, and they are the reason he is the man he is right now. It’s a very sweet story.
8. He Knows His Birth Mother
When he was only 22, he made the decision to meet his birth mother. His adoptive parents – we do dislike that label since they are the parents he knew, grew up with, and loved his entire life – supported his decision to meet his biological mother.
9. He Was an Attorney
Before he made the decision to go into television, he was an attorney. He left high school in Illinois and then Michigan for California. He attended college at Whittier. However, his B.A. in English was not enough for him, so he made the decision to go into law school. He was accepted into the program at the Western State University College of Law.
10. He’s Private
He’s a famous man, and has been for many years, but he doesn’t share too much about his personal life. He’s a likable guy everyone loves to see on television, but he keeps his personal life very close. We appreciate that about him, and it’s something we imagine he’s learned to do since becoming famous. It’s not easy to live a happy life when you’re constantly in the spotlight and everyone knows everything about you, but he’s doing a good job of it.