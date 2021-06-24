Since making his on-screen debut in 2006, Chris Pang has spent the majority of his career on the big screen. Over the years, he has refused to be boxed in by stereotypes and he’s always proven that he has what it takes to play any kind of character. Most viewers will recognize him from his role in films such as Crazy Rich Asians and Tomorrow, When the War Began. Chris hasn’t made any on-screen appearances in 2021, but his time is certainly coming. He currently has three projects in the works including an upcoming movie called The Portable Door which is set to be released in 2022. Let’s get into 10 things you didn’t know about Chris Pang.
1. He Got Into Acting As An Adult
There are countless professional actors who discovered their love for performing at a very early age. The acting bug didn’t bite Chris until he was a little older, though. He was actually working as a phone salesman when the opportunity to act came to him by chance. After being offered a voiceover role, Chris got into the industry and never looked back.
2. He Speaks Three Languages
Being able to speak more than one language is one of those things that can come in handy no matter what path you decide to take in life. It’s especially helpful when working in an international industry like entertainment. Chris is fortunate to be fluent in three languages: English, Mandarin, and Cantonese.
3. He’s Australian
Chris has spent a good portion of his career doing American productions, so there are a lot of people out there who probably think he is from the United States. In reality, however, he was born and raised in Australia. Both of Chris’ parents are Chinese although his father was born in Australia and his mother in Taiwan.
4. He’s Related To Bruce Lee
Chris doesn’t technically come from a family of actors, but he does have a distant relative who is an acting (and martial arts) legend. According to an article from Elwood College, Chris is related to Bruce Lee. The article states that Bruce Lee’s father and Chris’ paternal grandmother were relatives.
5. He’s A Writer And Producer
Being in front of the camera has been Chris’ bread and butter for most of his career, but he’s also explored what it’s like to be on the other side. He has written and produced several projects over the years and he will likely be adding even more to the list in the years to come.
6. He’s A Photographer
Acting isn’t the only form of art Chris likes to use to express himself. He loves photography and has been taking pictures as a hobby for several years. In an Instagram post in 2019, he shared that he’d finally invested in a high-quality camera and was ready to get out and take more photos.
7. He’s Spoken Out Against Racism
As an Asian man who grew up in Australia and went on to work in the entertainment industry, Chris has experienced lots of racial micro-aggressions. As a result, he has made an effort to use his platform to raise awareness about racism and he is thankful to be able to provide representation through his work.
8. He Likes To Draw
During an interview with Bello Magazine, Chris said, “During school I carried a sketchbook with me to every class and spent most of my time drawing – none of the traditional university (that’s what we call college in Australia) courses and career paths appealed to much to me and I ended up doing a design course.” The design course he took ended up being what helped him develop an interest in acting.
9. He Was A Gymnast
Staying active has always been an important part of Chris’ life. Both of his parents were martial arts instructors. While it’s unclear if Chris ever trained with them, we do know that he spent several years doing gymnastics training. His days as a gymnast may be over, but Chris still likes to get a good workout in.
10. Crazy Rich Asians Has Been His Favorite Project
At this point in his career, Chris has more than two dozen acting credits on his resume. Out of all of the projects he’s done, Crazy Rich Asians has been the one he’s enjoyed the most. When talking about his experience doing the movie, he told Bello Magazine, “It’s full filling on so many levels. I got to hang out with a bunch of similarly aged and minded people who I instantly formed a close bond with (read:fun). The movie was a huge success. But most importantly it represented the change I have wanted to see in media since I was a boy in Australia wondering where I fit in this world and why all my heroes from film and tv never looked like me.”