Chris Williams, also known as Swaggy C, was introduced to the reality TV world as a HouseGuest on season 20 of Big Brother. Both young and energetic, it didn’t take long for Chris to start getting attention in the house. Although he got off to a strong start, he didn’t go home the winner. Still, he developed a strong fan base during his time on the house so many people were stunned when he decided not to return to the house for the all-star season. Despite not being a HouseGuest, his wife, Bayleigh, who also appeared with him on season 20, is part of the all-star cast. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chris “Swaggy C” Williams.
1. He Was On MTV’s The Challenge
For many people, being on a reality TV show isn’t a one and done sort of thing. Once you’ve gotten your foot in the door on one show, it can be easy to segue into opportunities on others. That’s exactly what Chris did. After doing Big Brother, he went on to compete in The Challenge on MTV.
2. His Career Kept Him From Joining The All-Star Cast
Lots of people were surprised when Chris’ wasn’t listed as a HouseGuest for season 22, but he had a good reason for not doing the show. He said, “I can’t afford to leave the business and me trading and all that stuff right now. I’m 100% percent guaranteed not on that. I can’t right now.”
3. He Doesn’t Like Going To The Beach
There are people who come from all over the world just to go to the Los Angeles areas beaches. Most people who live in the area will likely tell you that easy access to the beach is one of the biggest perks. However, Chris doesn’t like the beach at all. In his CBS bio he said he “hates spending any time at the beach”.
4. He Loves To Read
Education has always been important to Chris. Even though he’s no longer technically a student, he still enjoys finding new ways to learn. One of his favorite ways to explore new topics and ideas is by reading. He loves self-help books and anything relating to business or finance.
5. He Announced His Retirement From Reality TV
If you’re a fan of Chris, you might just have to accept that you’ll never see him on a reality show again. In June of 2020, Chris revealed that he planned on retiring from reality TV for good. He feels that he no longer has time for reality TV and wants to devote his time and energy to other more lucrative business ventures.
6. He And His Wife Are YouTubers
The good news is that just because he’s done with reality TV doesn’t mean he’s completely done with being in front of a camera. Chris and his wife have started a couple’s YouTube channel where they post vlogs, reaction videos, and other content. Unfortunately, they haven’t posted anything new in a few months. Hopefully they’ll be up and running against once Big Brother season 22 is over.
7. He Played Basketball In College
Chris loves sports and grew up playing basketball. After a successful high school career at Kolbe Cathedral High School in Bridgeport, CT he went on to play at Suffolk University in Boston. He eventually transferred to St. Peter’s College in New Jersey where he continued to play basketball. He graduated in 2016.
8. He’s A Lakers Fan
Although he is originally from Connecticut, the fact that he is now a Los Angeles resident means that it only makes sense for him to be a Lakers fan. In reality, though, he was a Lakers fan before he even moved to L.A. He enjoys going to games whenever he gets the chance (before COVID of course) and has an entire highlight section on Instagram dedicated to the team.
9. He Wants To Start A Scholarship Program
Giving back to the community is something that has always been important to Chris. In a post on Facebook he said, “I wanna offer HS scholarships (to certain schools who have tuition like Kolbe Cathedral), I wanna offer college scholarships… I wanna spend a few million building a big ass gym for the city (as I know how much basketball meant to me & means to the city)… I wanna help fund some small businesses who have dope creative ideas…”
10. He Started The Swag Academy
Chris currently works as a day trader. He is passionate about helping others learn more about the business of trading and the finanial industry as a whole. He created an online program called The Swag Academy where he helps people follow the same path that led him to success.