Chrishell Stause may not have one of the most well-known names in the entertainment industry, but she’s proof that you don’t always need to have a big name to be successful. Since making her on screen debut in 2005, Stause has had a very consistent career. Over the years, she’s appeared in several popular TV shows including All My Children and Days of Our Lives. In 2019, Chrishell decided to cross over to the reality TV side when she was hired as a cast member on the Netflix show, Selling Sunset. Her role on the show allows her to combine her love for real estate with her love for entertainment. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chrishell Stause.
1. She Has A Mixed Ethnic Background
Diversity is the spice of life, and Chrishell has a very diverse ethnic background. She is half Japanese and half Spanish. However, Chrishell hasn’t discussed much about either side of her background. It’s unclear which side of her family connects to each ethnicity.
2. She Moved To L.A. Right After College
Chrishell attended college at Murray State University in Kentucky. Immediately after graduating, she decided to move to Los Angeles to start working towards a career in entertainment. However, she wasn’t in L.A. for long before things started moving. She said, “I was in LA for about a year when I got a screen test in New York, which was cool, because I had never been to New York. I thought, “Well, this isn’t gonna be the first job I get.” It took the pressure off of me and I didn’t mess up.”
3. She Was Homeless In The Past
Things haven’t always been easy for Chrishell. She says that she was homeless “a few times” in the past. She later specified that these times had been when she was in the 7th grade and again in the 10th grade. As a child, she felt embarrassed by her circumstances. As a result, she now works with organizations who fight to end homelessness.
4. She’s Very Frugal
The impact of being homeless has continued to follow Chrishell throughout adulthood. She is really grateful for everything she has and does her best to not take things for granted. Chrishell describes herself as being “really cheap” and she always avoids letting things go to waste.
5. She Was Surprised When Justin Hartely Filed For Divorce
Chrishell began dating This is Us actor, Justin Hartley, in 2014. Two years later they announced their engagement, and the following year they were married. Unfortunately, trouble began to brew in paradise pretty quickly. Hartley filed for divorce in November of 2019 and Chrishell followed up by filing for a dissolution of marriage the next month. A source close to Chrishell told People Magazine that she was caught off guard by Justin’s decision to file for divorce Going through a break up is never easy, but it’s especially difficult when you have to do it in front of millions of people.
6. She’s Had Some Interesting Jobs
Trying to break into the entertainment industry isn’t easy, and most people find themselves having to work odd jobs until their big break comes along. Before she started landing roles, Chrishell has some interesting jobs. She told the Daily Actor, ” When I moved to LA, I was a waitress at Tony Roma’s, slinging ribs. I was hosting a jewelry show on… I think it’s defunct now. It was called USN, Ultimate Shopping Network.”
7. Her Audition For Two Broke Girls Was A Disaster
Every actor has had an audition that didn’t go their way. For Chrishell, that audition was for the pilot of the show Two Broke Girls. Chrishell was really excited for the audition, but her nerves got the best of her. When she walked into the room she dropped all of her papers on the floor and was never able to regain her composure. Needless to say, she didn’t get the role.
8. She’s An Ambassador For Stand Up To Cancer
Chrishell is a strong advocate for cancer research and cancer awareness. Her mother was diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Chrishell is an ambassador for the nonprofit organization, Stand Up To Cancer. The organization’s mission “is to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now”.
9. Her Mom Went Into Labor At A Shell Gas Station
Chrishell’s first name is actually Terrina, but she’s always gone by Chrishell throughout her career. The unique name has an equally unique story. Her mother went into labor with her while at a Shell gas station. A man named Chris helped her mother through the experience. Chrishell’s mother decided to give her a name that honored both the place where she went into labor and the person who helped her.
10. She Believes Soap Operas Are Great Practice
Soap operas have been Chrishell’s bread and butter for most of her career. She describes working on soap operas like “acting bootcamp”. She says that the pace of filming and the amount of dialogue are great ways to help actors sharpen their skills.