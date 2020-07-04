Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Christel Khalil

She’s an Emmy-nominated, Emmy-winning actress with exceptional talent, and that’s what we love about Christel Khalil. You might know her from her role as “Lily Winters” on the hit soap, “The Young and the Restless,” but what do you really know about the young woman who has been working hard almost her entire life? Most people don’t bother getting to know their favorite stars outside of work, but we aren’t most people. So, here’s what you need to know about this lovely actress.

1. She’s A California Girl

Born and raised, she’s from the lovely city of Los Angeles. She lived here with her mother and her father until their marriage ended, and she’s got a rather large family. She’s one of five kids. She’s got three older brothers and a younger sister, though her sister is her half-sister through her father’s side of the family. Her mother is a mixture of many ethnicities, including African American, Native America, and European. Her father is Pakistani. Clearly, those genes make for a gorgeous combination.

2. She’s Good Friends with Her Co-Stars

One of the most adorable things about this talented actress is her close friendships with her co-stars. She’s been on the show for a long time, and she’s made some lasting friendships. She’s best friends with her on-screen brother, Bryton James. He is the godfather of her child. He was a groomsmen in her 2008 wedding, and co-star Elizabeth Hendrickson was a bridesmaid.

3. She’s A Mom

She welcomed her first and only child in 2010 when she was 23. Her son was born two years after she wed her husband, Stephen Hensley. Their marriage did not work out, and they divorced only a year after their son was born. Her son is the light of her life, and she makes it very clear on social media that he is her number one priority in life.

4. She’s Not Single

She divorced her husband in 2011, and she then went on to find a new love interest. She dated a man by the name of Ray Wicks for more than four years. She doesn’t like to do short-term relationships. She’s clearly in her romantic relationships for the long-haul. When their relationship ended, she announced she was single for a while. She did announce in 2018 that she’d been dating a man by the name of Sam Restagno for many years, but that she liked to keep things quiet. They are still together and living with her son in LA.

5. She’s a Travel Lover

One of the best things about her life is her love of travel. She feels that it gives her a chance to feel connected to herself and who she is as a person, and she does love that. it’s free, and it makes her feel good to do it as often as possible. She likes to take her son with her, which is such a good experience for them in their bonding.

6. She Values Her Freedom

It wasn’t too long ago when she announced to her beloved fans that she would be dropping – by her own choice – to a recurring status on her soap opera. She was looking to work, but she was also looking for more freedom in every aspect of her life. More freedom in her career. More freedom in her personal life. She was ready to take the world by storm, and she did a good job of it.

7. She’s A Wealthy Young Woman

According to Celeb Net Worth, she’s got an estimated net worth of approximately $17 million. It’s been reported her annual earnings from YTR amount to $1 million per year, or just over $19k per week. She’s been working a long time, taking care of herself financially, and clearly working hard to save her money and invest it wisely.

8. She’s Excited About Her Emmy

As she should be, right? She’s been a nominee and a winner in the past, but never int his category. She last won for her role as a younger supporting actress, but now her nomination is in the best Supporting Actress category, and we don’t have to be part of the acting world to know this is a big category filled with super competition. She’s so excited about it, and we cannot wait to see if she takes home the winning title.

9. She Didn’t Know She Was Nominated

In true Christel Khalil fashion, she was behind the times a bit. She forgot that nominations were coming out, and when her publicity department coworker called her to congratulate her, she was confused. She had no clue what he was talking about. But, now that she knows, she’s more excited than she’s been in a long time.

10. She’s Got a Fun Instagram Page

Sometimes stars use their Instagram pages only to promote their work or serious things, but she uses hers for a little of everything, but mostly to entertain us all with sweet photos of her family. She clearly loves her son, and she clearly loves her life, and we are all about that.


