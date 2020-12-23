Christian Borle is the type of actor who can do it all. From Broadway to TV shows and movies, Borle has shown time and time again that no matter what the medium is he is ready to rise to the occasion. Over the course of his career he has become well-known for several roles, but most viewers will recognize him best from his role as Tom Levitt on the short-lived but relatively popular TV series Smash. In most recent years, he has made quite a few guest appearances on shows like The Good Fight and Elementary. Regardless of whether you’re a fan of plays or on screen works, you’re definitely going to be seeing a lot more of Christian. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Christian Borle.
1. He Once Worked As An Elf At Macy’s
Everybody has at least one job they look back on and can’t believe they actually did. For Christian, that job involved dressing up like an elf at a local Macy’s store. He told Back Stage, “…I was an elf in Macy’s Santaland. My elf name was Swifty the Elf—I’m not entirely sure why I chose that moniker, but there it was. It was actually a very sweet job, but the worst part of it was the 16-minute loop of Christmas music. You would hear the same songs day in and day out.”
2. He’s A Carnegie Mellon Alum
Christian was born and raised in Pittsburgh and decided to stay close to home for college. He attended Carnegie Mellon University where he earned a bachelor of fine arts degree. After completing his studies he relocated to New York City to pursue a professional career.
3. He’s A Private Person
Although Christian’s work has put him in the spotlight more times than he can count, he seems to be a very private person. When he does interviews he likes to keep the focus on what he is doing professionally. He also doesn’t appear to have any verified social media accounts.
4. He Used To Be The eBay Guy
If Christian’s face looks familiar to you but you can’t remember where you’ve seen him, there’s a good chance your mind is tapping into memories all the way from the early 2000s. In 2003, Christian became well-known for being in an eBay commercial where he sang a parodied version of “That’s Amore” with the lyrics switched to “That’s on eBay”.
5. He Memorizes His Material About A Week Before Each Audition
No matter how talented or successful you are in the acting world, auditions are something that never go away. In order to make sure he’s prepared for all of his auditions, Christian likes to memorize the material at least a week before the audition so that he can walk in feeling confident and prepared.
6. He’s Been Married
As we mentioned before, Christian is a pretty private person, but there is one thing about his personal life that made its way into the spotlight. He and actress Sutton Foster began dating while they were in college and they were married in 2006. Sadly, their relationship ended in 2010.
7. He Doesn’t Care If People Think He’s Gay
There are some actors who aren’t open to playing characters who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. Christian isn’t one of them. In fact, he has played several gay characters over the course of his career which has result in some viewers thinking he is gay although he isn’t. During an interview with TimeOut he said, “I’ve certainly never hesitated to take a gay role. I know people assume I’m gay, but I don’t care. My sexuality is germane only in my personal life.”
8. He’s A Voice Actor
Christian’s live action work is definitely what he is most famous for, but being the talented actor he is, he’s also done some voice work. Christian’s most notable voice appearances have been in the TV series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure and the show Vampirina.
9. He’A Tony Award Winner
In the theater world, there is no honor quite as meaningful as winning a Tony Award. Christian has been nominated for four Tony Award, winning two. His first Tony Award came in in 2012 for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play. He won the award in the same category in 2015.
10. There Are Social Media Accounts For His Arms
In most cases, it’s an actor’s face that becomes the most famous thing about him, however, in a strange turn of events, Christian’s arms have stolen the spotlight. While performing in Peter Pan LIVE! fans couldn’t help but notice Borle’s jacked arms. They eventually got so popular on the internet that Instagram and Twitter accounts were created just for his arms.