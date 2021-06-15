Christina Ricci Will Be in ‘The Matrix 4’

There’s already a lot of pressure on The Matrix 4 when it comes to exciting the audience and making certain that they’ll be ready to embrace the story that’s about to be refreshed, but adding Christina Ricci is bound to be another mark in its favor for some and a bit of mystique for others since there’s no clue about her character at this time. In fact, details about the movie are still scarce apart from the fact that others have been brought in as well such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, Neal Patrick Harris, and others that have joined the cast. Ricci’s addition to the movie has been fairly quiet, but then again, so has much of the process that’s gone into the movie at this time. But the proclamation that this sequel will change things up again isn’t just bold, it’s something that will need to be proven since The Matrix trilogy ended on a note that suggested a possible return at some point in time, but it still ended in a way that made it clear that things had been settled at that time.
It’s a continual argument that some stories should be left as they are and some stories should be continued, but moving forward with another Matrix movie almost makes it feel as though the entire landscape is going to change in a big way, and not necessarily in the way that a lot of people are going to expect. Several of the original cast members are coming back, though things are still bound to change quite a bit since the details that haven’t been released yet are tripping a lot of people up. The fact is that Neo and Trinity both died at the end of the trilogy, and while it’s possible that since Neo was born in the Matrix, and that Trinity might have an imprint in the system, it’s possible that they could be brought back. But there are still a lot of doubts and plot holes to be covered up in order to make this work for the masses, and as of now, there are still too many questions.
Regardless of that, people are still excited since one thing that should be noted is that a lot of folks can’t let go of a story for the life of them, no matter that it’s been over and done with for a while. This means that the moment someone comes along and states, even as a rumor, that something might be starting up again, many people will react in a frenzy as they pounce on the rumor and try their best to wish it into being. With The Matrix 4, it almost feels as though people weren’t entirely satisfied with the end and might have wanted more, which is pretty common since people get a taste for a story and want it to continue until they’re satisfied. But with The Matrix, the first one could have been the only movie and things would have been left in a near-perfect state since the revelation that Neo could stifle the Matrix, could elude it, and could make others aware of their situation, turned out to be a great way to leave an open-ended story. But what came after was, well, kind of a knee-jerk reaction to a great story that didn’t work nearly as well.
It’s not to say that The Matrix movies haven’t been successful, but instead, the sentiment is that keeping such a story going is only bound to start bringing just as much disappointment as excitement since the fans will keep wanting more and more and eventually those in charge will trip and realize that as much as they bring, it won’t be enough. That’s why the addition of Christina Ricci and several others feels like compensation for the supposed lack of a story, though I do hope I’m wrong and their casting is bound to be an enhancement to an intriguing story. Those that want to deny that a lackluster story attempts to make up for its failings by hiring well-known and popular actors might need to dig through the archives to find a few ensemble movies that didn’t hit the mark no matter how much talent was on the roster.
At this point thinking that The Matrix 4 is going to be any better or worse by casting Ricci and several others is premature. The idea is that this movie is going to be another great addition to the story and something that will change everything around. The bold claims that are being made do need to be backed up, but at the same time, it’s likely that people will walk into this movie with the expectation that they won’t be disappointed. One can only hope that such a sentiment is rewarded.