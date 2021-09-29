Christopher Nolan is Taking on the Atom Bomb in His Next Film

Christopher Nolan is one of the most successful filmmakers of his generation. Throughout his career, he has worked on a variety of films, but he is most well known for his work in the Batman franchise as well as movies like Inception and The Prestige. He is highly regarded for his creativity and his ability to explore themes like memory and personal identity. Although Nolan has already accomplished a lot of great things in his career, he isn’t finished yet. Despite his public departure from Warner Brothers, Nolan has another project in the works. The film will be set during World War II. Specifically, the movie will focus on the creation of the atomic bomb. Keep reading to learn more about Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film.
Details On Nolan’s Next Project
Unfortunately, the title for Nolan’s upcoming movie hasn’t been revealed. However, there are quite a few details on what it will be about. According to Deadline, the movie tells the story of “J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atom bomb. A theoretical physicist who became the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, Oppenheimer headed the research and development of the bomb that ended WWII, under what was covertly called the Manhattan Project.” The film will probably be a bit of a departure from what fans are used to seeing from Nolan. Several sources have suggested that Cillian Murphy will be playing a leading role, but this has not been confirmed. That said, Nolan shouldn’t have any issue getting anyone he wants to join the cast. No longer being affiliated with Warner Brothers meant that Nolan had to find a distributor for his upcoming film. According to Indie Wire, he has already done that. The movie has been picked up by Universal Studios. Production is set to begin early in 2022. Nolan’s wife, Emma, will join him in producing the project.
What Happened With Christopher Nolan and Warner Brothers?
Since we’ve already touched on the fact that Christopher Nolan is no longer working with Warner Brothers, we thought it would be a good idea to explain why. After all, his decision to leave has impacted his upcoming movie. Apparently, Nolan’s issue with Warner Brothers stems from how the company has been handling the distribution of movies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once movie theaters opened back up, there were still a significantly lower number of people who were going to the movies. As a result, Warner Brothers decided to use a hybrid distribution method in which films were released on HBO Max at the same time they were released in theaters. This method typically results in less money for those involved with the film because it de-incentivizes people to see it in theaters.
Nolan’s Explains His Decision
In an article from The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan said, “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.” He continued, “Warner Bros. had an incredible machine for getting a filmmaker’s work out everywhere, both in theaters and in the home, and they are dismantling it as we speak. They don’t even understand what they’re losing. Their decision makes no economic sense, and even the most casual Wall Street investor can see the difference between disruption and dysfunction”. For someone like Nolan, Warner Brothers decision feels like a slap in the face. This is especially true since he has made them billions of dollars over the years. In a separate interview with ET Online, Nolan clarified that he and other directors have had no say in the process. He said:
“There’s such controversy around it, because they didn’t tell anyone. In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences. They’re meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences… And now they’re being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service — for the fledgling streaming service — without any consultation. So, there’s a lot of controversy.”
What Nolan’s Warner Brothers Departure Means For The Future
Christopher Nolan isn’t the only person in the entertainment industry who isn’t feeling this hybrid rollout model. Scarlett Johannson made headlines in 2021 for her decision to sue Disney over issues with how the movie Black Widow was released. She felt that Disney breached their contract with the way they released the movie. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out in the coming months and years. One thing is for sure though, these distributors need to take a serious look into what they’re doing. If they can’t keep the talent happy, they’re going to have some serious problems.