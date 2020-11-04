10 Things You Didn’t Know about Christopher Romero

When you hear a name and you don’t know who it is everyone is talking about, you can sometimes feel a bit out of the loop. However, it happens more and more these days with kids talking about their favorite TikTok stars. If you’re not a teenager or young adult, you probably have no clue who Christopher Romero is, but we can clue you in. He’s the young TikTok star all the kids are talking about these days. He’s got millions of other people following him on the internet for reasons we might not be able to figure out completely coming from an entirely different generation, but the fact remains that he’s growing more famous by the day. Here’s everything you need to know about the teen your kids and grandkids are obsessed with.
1. He’s Only 19
While we don’t know his precise date of birth, we do know that he is only 19. He’s young, he’s in the know, and he’s really working hard on getting people to know him by name and by his face anywhere he goes. He’s got a lot of followers for a kid this age, but that’s really how it works anymore. He’s online, he’s got fans.
2. He’s in a House
Content houses are homes in which online influencers go to live with one another so that they can create content and share followers with their house mates. He’s in a house, and it’s called the Club House for the Boys. We have to assume this means the girls aren’t permitted to join, and that’s fine considering how young some of the people are who are living in content houses these days.
3. He’s Got a Huge Following
We aren’t even going to discuss all of his social channels, either. On just TikTok alone, he has more than 5.4 million people following him. That’s right; 5.4 million. As in million. As in, he has more people following him on one social media app than many celebrities have following them on all their apps.
4. He’s Got A Famous Girlfriend
It seems that all these young social media stars have famous love interests, and he is no exception to this rule. He’s been dating Madi Monroe for a while now, and they seem like they are cute together. She’s also a content star who lives in a house. She’s super close to other very famous content makers such as Charli D’Amelio. She’s quite famous, and she has her own large following.
5. He’s Got a Tattoo
He decided to start getting tattoos during the summer of 2020. It seems that many people began doing this over the year, and we blame the pandemic and the fact that people just needed something to do that made them feel good. He’s just getting started, from what we understand, though. Rumor has it he has plans to get more as time passes.
6. He’s Made Some Questionable Choices
He’s a teenager, and he’s not yet had the experience to know better. Of course, even adults make mistakes, so it’s just one of those things that people do. He decided to start off his tattoo craze by getting his girlfriend’s name tattoo on his lip. He probably does not think this was a questionable decision at all, but many people do feel that getting someone else’s name tattooed on your body is a poor choice. In fact, some people believe it’s a bad sign.
7. He Wanted a Social Media Career
He didn’t get his start on TikTok. He got it on another app that was eventually turned into TikTok, and he’s had a large following for a few years now. He knew from the start he was going to have a career in social media, and he worked hard to make sure he could turn his dream into a reality.
8. He Didn’t Tell His Parents About His Social Media Goals
When he first began using social media, he did not tell his parents that he had a goal. His goal was to work in social media by becoming an influencer. He began to amass a large following, but he kept that from his parents. He didn’t say anything to them until a little later, and we imagine that he was probably afraid they wouldn’t understand. After all, his parents did not grow up in a time when social media was a thing, and the dream of becoming an influencer was not even a reality at that point.
9. A Fan Ratted Him Out
Well, we say ratted him out, but we mean a fan gave his mom a clue that he might be a little bit famous. He was shopping with her in their home state of Colorado when someone recognized him from social media. They came up to him and asked him to pose for a photo with them. That’s when he had to tell his mom that he was growing more and more famous, and that this is what he wanted to do with his life.
10. He’s Still Private
Even though it seems he shares every single thing about his life online, he’s done a stellar job keeping some of his life to himself. He’s private, but he still has the ability to share enough to keep his fans happy.