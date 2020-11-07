If you take one look at Christopher Russell’s acting resume, it’ll become instantly clear just how hard he has been working over the last four decades. Since making his first on screen appearance in 1995, Christopher has earned roles in some major productions including Star Trek: Discovery and unREAL. Over the course of his career he has became known for his ability to play all sorts of different characters. In 2021, he will be taking a dive into the world of horror thanks to his role in the upcoming series Day of the Dead. No matter what kind of show or movie Christopher gets a part in, viewers can always expect an amazing show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Christopher Russell.
1. He’s Canadian
At this point in his career, there are a lot of people who have probably assumed that Christopher Russell is American. In reality, however, he’s Canadian. He was born and raised in Canada to British parents, however, it’s unclear whether he currently lives in Canada or the United States.
2. He Isn’t Related To Kurt Russell
Not only do Christopher and Kurt Russell share the same last name, but many also feel they share a resemblance. This has naturally lead to questions and rumors that the two may be related, however, that doesn’t appear to be the case at all since Christopher’s family is from England.
3. He Has Never Revealed His Wife’s Name
A quick scroll through Christopher’s Instagram will show you that he is a very proud husband and father. But although his wife makes frequent appearances on his Instagram, he has never actually revealed her name. With all of the weird things that happen to celebrities, it makes complete sense why he would want to protect her privacy.
4. He’s An Outdoors Kind Of Guy
Christopher may be a star, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still appreciate the simple things. When he has time off from work, he loves to spend it outdoors with his family. He deeply appreciates the beauty of nature and he loves doing things like going swimming, boating, and hiking.
5. He’s Known He Wanted To Act Since He Was 3-Years-Old
Most 3-year-olds don’t have anything on their mind other than snacks and naps, but Christopher wasn’t your average kid. He told My Devotional Thoughts that his love for acting “came to fruition whilst I was playing the role of the donkey in my preschool nativity play when I was three years old. {laughs} I’m not even kidding! From that moment on, I wanted to be an actor.”
6. He Loves Fan Art
Christopher is extremely grateful for all the support his fans have shown him throughout the years, and he has a great relationship with them. He loves the different pieces of fan art they create featuring his characters and he often displays them on his Instagram account.
7. He Was In Supernatural
I wasn’t joking when I said that Christopher has been in lots of major productions. In 2009, he appeared in an episode of the popular series Supernatural. Many viewers may have not have recognized him immediately because he played a 65-year-old man for most of the episode. Even though he was only in one episode, the opportunity helped him get lots of attention.
8. He Got An Agent Right After High School
Christopher was a member of his high school’s drama club where he was involved in several productions. After high school, a friend of his invited him to tag along while he filmed a background role. Being on set confirmed that acting was truly what he wanted to do and Christopher got an agent shortly after.
9. He Participated In Blackout Tuesday
Christopher isn’t the most active social media user out there, but he did take the time to participate in Blackout Tuesday. On June 2, 2020 those who stood in solidarity with the fight to end racism were asked to upload an image of a black square to their Instagram account.
10. He Enjoyed Working With Vanessa Lachey
It’s always a plus when you can get along with the people you work with. Christopher says his time working with Vanessa Lachey for the movie Christmas Unleashed was a great experience. During his interview with My Devotional Thoughts he said, “Working with Vanessa was so great. She is a lovely person, and I watched her go out of her way to talk to the fans in the midst of shooting the movie. In fact, she even got food and coffee trucks for the whole crew as a nice gesture of thanking them and caring about them. “