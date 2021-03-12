As soon as Ciana Pelekai stepped on stage for her blind audition with The Voice, it was clear that she meant business. Once she started singing it was only a matter of time before she got a judge to turn around. Her rendition of “Dance Monkey” showed a level of range and power that was impossible to ignore. By the end of performance, she had not one , but two judges fighting to get her on their team. Ciana had a tough choice to make, and she ultimately chose to join John Legend’s team. Now that she has secured her spot in the next round of the show, Ciana is ready to keep the momentum going. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Ciana Pelekai from The Voice.
1. She Started Singing When She Was 4
Most 4-year-olds are strictly focused on nap time and learning to cover in the lines. When Ciana was that age, however, she already had her sights set on hitting notes. It didn’t take long for the people around Ciana to realize that she had a very special talent. Eventually, her parents decided to enroll her in vocal lessons.
2. The Voice Isn’t Her First Competition Show
Doing a blind audition for The Voice can be a very nerve wracking experience, but most viewers probably noticed that Ciana was very calm, cool, and collected. Not only is she confident in her abilities, but she’s also no stranger to competition shows. She appeared in two seasons of America’s Got Talent.
3. She Has A Huge Social Media Following
As you may have been able to guess by now, Ciana certainly isn’t new to the world of performing. As a result, she’s been able to build a large fan base. She currently has over 120,000 followers on Instagram. She is also a very active TikTok user and she has 61,000 followers on that platform.
4. She Was On An Episode Of Maury
TV competition shows aren’t the only major stages Ciana has found herself on over the years. In 2010, she appeared on an episode of the daytime talk show Maury during a segment on talented kids. Although Maury has largely become known for episodes featuring outrageous paternity test reactions, there was a time where the show also included other topics.
5. She Loves To Dance
Ciana is a diehard music lover, and singing isn’t the only way she likes to express her love. She also enjoys dancing and she’s got some pretty good moves. Although The Voice is all about singing, we might get a chance to see her do some dancing throughout the season.
6. Her Sister Is Her Biggest Inspiration
Everybody — especially creatives — have people who they look to for inspiration. For Ciana, that person has always been her big sister. She told Indie Hip Hop, “When I was just a little girl, I would be the little sister who follows the oldest to all her performances or auditions. Watching her go on stage and hear the crowds cheering or singing a long, also giving her that spotlight moment gave me thoughts about myself. Watching her performances motivated me and encouraged me to be exactly like her…”
7. She Likes To Use Her Talent To Help Others
Entertaining people is always at the forefront of Ciana’s mind every time she takes the stage, but it isn’t the only thing she’s interested in doing with her music. Ciana has also used her voice to give back to others by performing to help raise money for charity organizations.
8. She Is Released Music
Singing covers isn’t the only thing Ciana’s good at. She’s also a song writer and she has already worked hard to put together her own music. So far, she has released two singles, “What’s Wrong with Love” and “Bluff”. There’s no information on whether or not she has a full length project in the works.
9. She Is A Big Bruno Mars Fan
As a music fan, there are some artists who Ciana has loved for years. Fellow Hawaii native Bruno Mars is right at the top of her list. She loves his versatility as an artist and his ability to push creative limits. Other artists Ciana likes include Etta James, Beyonce, and Christina Aguilera.
10. She Is An Avid Bowler
The stage isn’t the only place where Ciana knows how to shut it down. Apparently, she’s also a beat when it comes to bowling. During an interview with Hustle and Grynd, Ciana said, “I am a bowler I love bowling. I come from a bowling family, I average about 175.”