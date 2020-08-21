Bravo’s Below Deck has become so popular that it has officially spawned two spinoffs. The newest of the two, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, is already making name for itself. Cast member, Ciara Duggan, is also making a name for herself in the process. When she started her career in yachting, she probably never dreamed that she would eventually become a reality TV star, but life has a funny way of working things out. The deckhand quickly won viewers over with her bright red hair and glowing smile. Her romance with fellow crew member, Paget Berry, also tugged at everyone’s heart strings. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ciara Duggan.
1. She Has A Business
Ciara has made a career out of working on yachts, but she’s also an entrepreneur. She an Paget started a business called Onboard CV where they provide custom CV services to other people in their industry. In a recent Instagram post, she shared that they will also be adding 1-on-1 Zoom consultations to the list of things they offer.
2. She Grew Up Around Boats
Ciara has practically spent her whole life on boats. Her parents have a 45 foot sailboat and Ciara spent many years traveling on it. She told Bravo, “My parents, they talked about sailing since before they even had kids. They took like a three-day sailing course, just for the fun of it and decided to move the whole family to Spain to go live on a sailboat.”
3. She Makes Videos On Cameo
Since Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiered, Ciara’s fan base has been growing by the day. People all over the world are drawn to her bubbly personality and positive spirit. Now her fans have the opportunity to purchase a customized video shoutout from her on Cameo for $45. Fans also have the option to pay $2.99 to chat with her.
4. Paget Introduced Her To A Career In Yachting
Even though Ciara spent lots of time on her parents’ boat, she never thought about actually making a career out of it. However, once she met Paget, he introduced her to the yachting industry. It didn’t take long for Ciara to realize that it was a great fit for her and she’s extremely grateful for the opportunities she’s gotten because of it.
5. She Loves Trying New Food
Ciara spends a lot of time traveling which also means that she spends a lot of time eating food in different countries (Ciara is from the United States). While some people are quick to turn their nose up at dishes from other cultures, Ciara loves getting the chance to try new foods. She also likes to cook when she has the time.
6. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Being on reality TV has made Ciara’s social media following grow tremendously. She currently has over 44,000 followers on Instagram which has made her an attractive person for brands to work with. At the moment, she is a brand ambassador for a watch company called Capitola.
7. She Likes To Go Hiking
Working in the yachting industry is very demanding and requires lots of time away from home. Ciara doesn’t spend much time on land these days, but when she does, she enjoys going hiking. The chance to explore hiking trails is probably a nice contrast to spending so much time at sea.
8. She And Paget Met After Her Parents Hired Him
Just when you thought Ciara and Paget’s love story couldn’t get any cuter, you find out what they technically met through her parents. After her parents decided that they wanted to be on their sail boat full-time, they needed someone to teach them how to sail. They hired Paget and he and Ciara eventually hit it off and started dating.
9. She’s Engaged
People who have been following Ciara and Paget since the show have been wondering when the two were going to take their relationship to the next level. That time has finally come. The couple announced their engagement in July after Paget popped the question in Italy. They haven’t shared their plans for the wedding yet, but they both seem very excited about the future of their relationship.
10. She Likes To Interact With Her Fans
Ciara’s life has changed a lot since being on the show, and that’s largely because of all of the people who have supported her. She is grateful for all of her fans and loves getting the chance to interact with them on social media. She often retweet fans’ tweets and responds to their questions on Twitter.