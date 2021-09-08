Cinderella Cast: Where You Have Seen Them Before

Though old, Cinderella’s story is still exciting and alive. The remake had made it from a Disney animated feature to live-action in 2015. The film is a fairy tale redone through retelling or a more modernized type like Another Cinderella Story, which meant that another film would be released, featuring multiple famous people on Amazon Prime. It is still not known whether the movie will be among the best films on Amazon Prime. Regardless, Cinderella’s cast is full of celebrities that you have seen before. On the lead is Camilla Cabello, starring Cinderella. If you are still wondering where you have seen the cast, here is where to find out.
Camilla Cabello – Cinderella
The Cinderella character should have a beautiful voice that can make one sleep. Who else other than Camilla Cabello could fit the role? She is a pop singer who has never done anything related to acting before her character. Probably you have seen Camilla in music films as a guest or friend of other stars. For instance, she appears along with Taylor Swift, her close friend, in her two concert films. They include Reputation Stadium Tour and The 1989 World Tour Live. She also appears in an Apple TV+ documentary featuring Shawn Mendes; In Wonder. Cabello has also appeared in various TV shows as herself. She started her career as one of The X Factor contestants then appeared in other projects like Saturday Night Live, Together at Home, and others. Let’s hope her first role will hit so as she can appear in other projects soon.
Idina Menzel – Vivian
Vivian plays the stepmother role, and to make it perfect, you will need an actress who knows what it means to be wicked. Who else other than Idina Menzel? She became popular probably for playing as a witch in pop culture as Elphaba in Wicked. Menzel has an incredible singing talent that she proved featured in her stints in shows like Rent or Wicked on Broadway. However, Menzel has done much more in film and TV. In the movie, you will notice that she is playing the voice of Elsa, which is one of the starring roles in the Frozen series. Menzel has also appeared in films with live actions. It includes repeating her character in the Rent film version, appearing in the Enchanted movie, which she will reprise in Disenchanted, and playing as the wife of Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems. In Glee, Menzel had a quite reprising role where she played the biological mother of Rachel for various seasons.
Nicholas Galitzine – Prince Robert
In every Cinderella tale, he will always have a Prince Charming, who in this film is Prince Robert. Nicholas Galitzine, who is currently active in the film industry, plays the prince role. Before his Cinderella role, Nicholas has played in various films. They include High Strung drama and Handsome Devil comedy-drama. He has also appeared in The Changeover, a horror movie filmed in New Zealand, and The Watcher in the Woods TV film. Recently, Nicholas has made appearances in The Craft: Legacy, where he plays Timmy. Nicholas is also active in TV. He starred in Legends as a guest, and a leading role in Chambers, a Netflix original series. After Cinderella, we will probably see him in more projects soon.
Minnie Driver – Queen Beatrice
Minnie Driver plays Queen Beatrice. She has roamed Hollywood for more than two decades with significant roles. In the 90s, she appeared in Good Will Hunting led by Matt Damon, Grosse Pointe Blank, GoldenEye, and Circle of Friends. Driver played as Jane’s voice in Tarzan animated film, Lady Eboshi’s voice in Princess Mononoke, and played a character in The Phantom of the Opera, alongside various roles. Minnie Driver is also active in TV. She has a reprising character in Will & Grace, a leading role in About a Boy and Speechless sitcoms. She had a starring role in The Deep miniseries and The Riches as a lead role. Recently, Driver starred In Modern Love, an Amazon original series.
Pierce Brosnan – King Rowan
For a king, no one is better for the King Rowan role than James Bond – Pierce Brosnan. He has portrayed the James Bond spy in four films; Die Another Day, the World Is Not Enough, Tomorrow Never Dies, and GoldenEye. He later starred in various films, including The November Man, The Matador, The Ghost Writer, Mamma Mia, The Thomas Crown Affair, Dante’s Peak, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Fourth Protocol, and others. Pierce Brosnan has also made appearances on TV. Besides starring as a guest and reprising roles, he has also played in Remington Steele crime dramedy, the leading role in various seasons. Brosnan has starred in Bag of Bones horror miniseries and The Son western drama with a leading role. There is no way 007 will stop with all the characters he has played in his career.
Billy Porter – Fab G
Fab G is magical, fabulous, and everything else Cinderella needs. The iconic Billy Porter is perfect for the excellent godparent role. He has appeared in various films before his character in the movie, including Like a Boss, Noel, The Intern, Twisted, and more. Billy Porter has also done more in theatres, like winning the Tony Award on Broadways for portraying Lola in Kinky Boots. He even performed Teen Angel in Grease. Though Billy has appeared as a guest in various TV shows like The Get Down and Law & Order, his prominent role is Pray Tell in Pose, the FX original series.