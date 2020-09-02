Claire Holt may not have the longest list of acting credits, but quality over quantity has definitely been the theme of her career. Best-known for her role as Rebekah Mikaelson on Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Claire Holt helped change the stereotype that vampires are pale, creepy, and afraid of sunlight. The talented actress helped both shows become the huge hits they were, and she did it all with style, grace, and great hair. Since The Originals aired its last episode in 2018, Holt has continued to stay busy. She has had three film roles over the last year or so, and it doesn’t look like she plans on slowing down any time soon. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Claire Holt.
1. She’s From Australia
The accent you hear from Rebekah Mikaelson actually isn’t that far off from Claire’s real life accent. Claire was born and raised in Australia where she also began her acting career. Once things started to pick up, she chose to move to Los Angeles to put herself in a better position to find more opportunities.
2. She’s A Wife And Mother
Claire’s fans may remember that she married Matt Kaplan back in 2016, however, the relationship was short lived and the couple divorced the following year. In 2018, she married Andrew Joblon. The couple has one child together and are currently expecting their second.
3. She Played Water Polo
Like Rebekah, Claire is fiercely competitive in real life. She loves being by the water and swimming has always been a huge part of her life. She grew up playing competitive water polo for many years in Australia. Claire also participated in several other sports growing up including volleyball and taekwondo.
4. She Suffered A Miscarriage
In 2018, Claire shared that she and her husband, Andrew, had suffered a miscarriage. The tragic loss was definitely difficult to share with the world, but Claire hoped that her story could help other people who had been in similar situations. She opened up about the experience even further when she revealed that she “felt broken and ashamed“. She felt extremely blessed when she learned that she was pregnant again just a few months later.
5. She Loves To Travel
Nothing can compare to the experience of getting out and seeing the world. From trying different foods to learning about different traditions, traveling is one of the greatest adventures a person can have. Claire loves to travel and has been able to do it often. She has visited countries like Wales, Italy, and Spain.
6. She Comes From A Very Big Family
Having a big family is something that lots of people dream of, but for Claire Holt, it’s always been her reality. Claire has three siblings: two sisters and a brother. Her father has nine siblings and she literally has dozens of first cousins. Fortunately, they don’t appear to have the same dynamic as the Mikaelsons.
7. She Would Be Open To A Cameo In Legacies
Lots of people were crushed when The Originals finally ended, but the spin-off series, Legacies gave them a chance to continue to see some of their favorite characters. Although Rebekah hasn’t appear in the new series, she said she would be open to making a cameo appearance if given the chance. I think it’s safe to say that all of her fans would love it if she were to pop up in an episode of Legacies.
8. She’s A Huge Narcos Fan
There are lots of actors who choose not to watch TV in their free time. Something about sitting in front of the screen reminds them too much of being at work. However, Claire isn’t one of those people. She likes to kick back and watch TV and one of her favorite shows is Narcos.
9. She Loves To Stay Active
Maintaining a regular fitness schedule isn’t easy when you have a full-time career and a family to take care of, however, Claire manages to get it done. She enjoys staying active and has incorporated exercise into her regular routine. She also loves to share the home workouts she does with her followers on Instagram.
10. She Started Her Career In Commercials
Claire’s acting career began with doing some local commercials in Australia. She didn’t initially think it would ever be much more than that. However, she got the opportunity to be cast as a mermaid in a new kids show, and she decided to audition for the role. Although she didn’t have much experience, she landed the part and learned everything she needed to know on set.