Born in Dubuque, Iowa on May 24, 1994, Claire Kittle was born, Claire Colette Till to her parents, Marty and Shelley Till. This beautiful 25 year old woman has been gaining plenty of recognition over the past few years, and for multiple reasons. Not only has she made a name for herself in the world of modeling and social media, but she is married to a name that many NFL fans will recognize, George Kittle. This stunning beauty is not only into fitness, but she’s played her share of ball, too. The couple is known for their outward show of affection, so whether you recognize her as the wife of the newly drafted NFL player, or her beautiful social medial pics, I’m sure you still want to know more about her, so keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Claire Kittle.
1. Married to NFL tight end
George Kittle was drafted as a tight end to the San Francisco 49ers in the November 2017 Draft. He quickly gained popularity with the fans as a promising and prominent player for the team, and even ended the 2018 season by setting a single-season record with a total of 1,377 receiving yards. He had suffered a shoulder injury prior to the beginning of the season, but was given the ‘all-clear’ to play, which not only made Kittle happy, but 49er fans were ecstatic, too.
2. She also played a little ball
George Kittle may be the one who’s most recognized for his ball-playing when it comes to this cute couple, but Claire Kittle has spent her share of time playing ball herself. Kittle was an avid basketball player for her college team, the Lady Hawkeyes while attending the University of Iowa. She may not have gone pro, like her husband, but she’s he’s biggest support and fan.
3. She earned a B.S. degree in college
You can tell just by looking at Kittle that she keeps herself in optimum shape. That’s because she’s a firm believer in fitness and keeping fit. She even earned her degree in the health field, getting her bachelor’s degree in health and human physiology, with a focus on exercise science. To add to her degree, she also holds an entrepreneurial management certification, according to Earn the Necklace.
4. She’s a fitness model
Kittle took her love of fitness to the next level while attending college. Kittle was a Student Ambassador for Health and Wellness with the, Fuel UP to Play 60 program that helps inspires kids and schools to reach fitness goals. Beyond helping to inspire kids, Kittle wanted to encourage anyone and everyone to reach their fitness goals by being an inspiration through fitness modeling, which she now does since she recently signed on with JE Models. You can see some of her stunning photos on her Instagram where she’s adding to her 10.1k followers.
5. Owns her own business
As mentioned earlier, Kittle earned her entrepreneurial management certificate, which came in handy when she decided to start up her own fitness training business. As a certified fitness trainer, she started and owns, Claire Till Fitness, LLC, which is located in Iowa City, her home state. Despite the efforts of getting it up and running, she apparently isn’t doing much with it since her new husband was drafted to the 49ers and a big part of their time is being spent out west.
6. They lived in the same dorm in college
George and Claire met their freshman year at the University of Iowa. The two lived in the same dorm; a dorm for athletes, but a dorm wasn’t all they shared. They also shared study halls, some of the same classes, and some friends. Despite all they had in common, it wasn’t until George complimented Claire on her pink moped helmet, that the two became friends. For the following eight months, the couple remained in a “friendzone” relationship before eventually taking things to the next level.
7. She’s a Queen in her husband’s eyes
A lot of couples have cute little pet names for one another, and George seems to really get into that. He’s got a few that he refers to his wife as, in a loving, adoring way; for instance, those close to the couple may have heard him call his wife, Claire bear, and his best friend. And according to Player Wives, one of the sweetest names he calls her, is, his Queen.
8. George sprung a proposal on her in a big way
Some guys go all-out when it comes to proposing to their wives. George Kittle wanted to make it a memorable experience for Claire, which apparently he succeeded doing. He faked a photo shoot by the 49ers for girlfriends and boyfriends, claiming the photos would be a part of a brochure and a website. The August 18 ‘photoshoot’ took place on a beach in Santa Cruz, and with cameras, drones, and even special lighting, George made his move and popped the question.
9. Got married on short-notice
The couple had originally planned for a big wedding sometime in May of this year, however, the NFL player just couldn’t wait to make Claire his wife, so the two decided to throw caution to the wind and put together a quick, casual wedding that only included a few friends and family. Not only did George’s dad, an ordained minister, officiate the ceremony, but his mother took the pictures. The wedding took place in April of last year, and not only did their wedding photos gain lots of compliments, but the fact that they didn’t care to spend a boatload of money to seal the deal, didn’t go unnoticed either.
10. Her father underwent major surgery
According to, Earn the Necklace, Kittle posted some sexy, playful pics of his wife on his social media last year on her 24th birthday, but that wasn’t the only thing he posted. George Kittle not only wanted to acknowledge his love for his wife on her big day, but also to ask fans for prayers for her father who was undergoing brain surgery the very next day.