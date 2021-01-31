The Duggar family has been in the spotlight for over a decade, and during that time we’ve all watched the family grow and change. Recently, one of the younger Duggar children, Justin, announced that he had gotten engaged. As you can guess, his fiance, Claire Spivey, has sparked a lot of interest from Counting On fans. Despite being a teenager, Claire seems to be a very mature person and she has no hesitations about making a lifelong commitment to Justin. She’s also excited about getting to share her journey with the world, and we’ll like be seeing a lot more of her on Counting On. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Claire Spivey.
1. She’s From Texas
Since the Duggar family lives in Arkansas, most people have probably assumed that’s where Claire is from as well. In reality, however, she is from Texas. While Texas and Arkansas are neighboring states, living in different places probably isn’t the ideal set up for the young couple. One of them will likely end up relocating although they haven’t shared who will be moving.
2. Her Family Has Always Been Close With The Duggars
It’s no secret that religion is the foundation of the Duggar family, and they’d like to keep it that way. Luckily, they won’t have to worry about breaking that tradition with Justin. Claire also comes from a fundamentalist Christian family. In fact, the Spiveys and the Duggars have been family friends for about 20 years.
3. She Works For The Family Business
Claire may be young, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t taking care of her responsibilities. Her Instagram bio mentions that she is the secretary for her family’s business, Spivey Construction. The company is located in Texas and “specializes in full-service residential and light commercial remodeling.”
4. She Comes From A Big Family
Claire Spivey may not come from a family with 19 kids, but she does come from a pretty big family. She is the oldest of six and she takes her role as a big sister very seriously. She has a great relationship with her loved ones and there’s no doubt that this is something about Claire that really caught Justin’s attention.
5. She’s Not Really Into Social Media
Once news broke that Claire and Justin were engaged, you can bet that thousands of people flocked to her Instagram page to try to learn more about her. They weren’t able to find much though. While she does have an account on the platform she only has six posts.
6. She Doesn’t Tolerate Negative Comments About Her Or Her Fiance
Since Justin and Claire are both so young, there have been a lot of people who have had negative things to say about the idea of them getting married. While Claire is all about kindness and respect, she hasn’t hesitated to set the haters straight. After an Instagram user questioned how Justin was able to afford such a nice ring in such a short period of time, Claire responded by saying: “It was not necessarily a short period of time. From the beginning of our courtship, to engagement, was 14 months. When you wisely manage your finances over the years (not just during a courtship) you can afford purchases debt free by the legal “adult” age of 18. And since you’re not curious but suspicious as if he’s earned his money unlawfully, he hasn’t.”
7. She And Justin Courted For Over A Year
Typically when people who are 18 and 19 decide to get married, it’s in somewhat of a rush, but that won’t be the case with Justin and Claire. They have actually been getting to know each other for the last 14 months and they’ve been taking their courtship very seriously.
8. The Duggar Family Seems To Like Her
Even though a marriage is technically only between two people, families also play an important role so it’s always nice when everyone is able to get along. Luckily for Justin and Claire, the Duggars seem to really like her and are ready to welcome her into the family with open arms.
9. She’s A Positive Person
As a woman of faith, Claire moves through the world with her belief in God at the forefront, and she has all of the confidence that God will give her everything she needs. This allows her to have a positive mindset and she says that Justin’s positivity is one of the things that attracted her to him.
10. She Loves The Outdoors
There are quite a few things about Claire’s life that differ from the average 19-year-old, but underneath her relationship with a reality star and her fundamentalist views, Claire is a lot like other people her age. She enjoys the simple things and she loves spending time out in nature.