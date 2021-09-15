10 Things You Didn’t Know about Clara Oubre

As it pertains to reality television, there are some entertaining shows out there. There are also some reality shows that feel a lot more like a train wreck fans cannot stop looking at, and “Married at First Sight,” is among the latter. This is a show where people desperate to find love get married to a stranger. They literally meet the stranger they are about to make their spouse as they walk down the aisle already in their wedding gowns, tuxes, and in front of their friends and family. Most of these people do not have the support of their loved ones – shocking, we know – and their marriages do not work out. Clara Oubre married a man she met five minutes before, and she’s currently happier than ever after signing her divorce papers. The show did not work out well for her, and fans want to know more about her.
1. She Was One of Three Couples to Stay Together
Her season of MAFS aired earlier in 2021, and she and her ex-husband, Ryan Oubre, were only one of three couples to stick it out after they got married and got to know one another on their strange honeymoon. They tried, but they failed.
2. They Remain Friends
When this couple announced that they decided to divorce, they did so with the announcement that they have nothing but respect for one another and that they remain friends. Of course, most people say that when they get divorced, so we aren’t sure how much of that is true and how much of that just makes the world – and both parties – feel better. We certainly hope that they did manage to end their short marriage amicably.
3. She is in Her 20s
Clara Berghaus is her maiden name, and we imagine she’d like to go back to that one. She is only 27 right now, so it’s not like she’s been waiting forever to find a spouse. She was a teenager only eight years ago, so we are feeling optimistic about her future and the fact that she will find someone to love her and cherish her, with whom she can grow up and have a family with. We aren’t too worried about her.
4. She is a Flight Attendant
Clara works the most interesting job. She’s a flight attendant, and it’s something that she very much enjoys. She gets to travel, meet new people, she gets to have a different ‘day on the job’ almost every day she works, and it’s something truly unique. She’s also doing this job at the best time – she has no kids or family at home to worry about, so she is really living it up at the moment.
5. She’s A Taylor Swift Fan
As is everyone, correct? What’s not to love? She’s adorable. When she announced her divorce, she also announced that she’d be listening to Taylor Swift’s “Red” album again, and she’d already mentioned in the past that it’s a true breakup album.
6. She’s Keeping it Classy
Clara is a woman who is taking the high road and keeping things very classy. It’s been said that she was completely blindsided and shocked by the fact that her ex-husband wanted to divorce her, but she didn’t confirm that rumor. She didn’t even respond to the rumor. Some of the things she’s said do seem as if she didn’t see it coming, but she’s taken the high road every step of the way. It shows her class.
7. Intimacy Was an Issue
Fans got to see firsthand how this couple spent their honeymoon and their wedding night, and some things should simply be kept private. They struggled hard with intimacy issues when her ex-husband was hesitant to be intimate with her. He also didn’t want to tell her he loved her after never having said it to a woman in the past, and things just didn’t seem to get better after that.
8. She Feels Sex is More Physical and Less Emotional
One of their issues is that she feels that sex is not so much about an emotional connection so much as it is about a physical one. Her husband, on the other hand, felt differently. Of course, there are arguments that go both ways here. He was married to her and it was their first time as a married couple – and there is a feeling that it should be emotionally charged as well as physically charge at the same time. It does seem that a casual fling might be more physical and not at all emotional, but it’s a personal decision for everyone.
9. She Was Planning a Second Wedding
This couple thought that things might work for them, but they were mistaken. They were planning a vow renewal – something nice when you get married when you don’t know your partner and it’s not a happy day but a terrifying one – for New Year’s Eve. Now they are not, but we suspect that Clara will make herself happy this year.
10. She’s Relatively Private
Some very intimate things were shared on television regarding her personal life this year, but she’s overall a fairly private woman. She doesn’t share too much of her personal life with the world outside of this show, and we imagine she will likely share even less of her personal life after this experience.