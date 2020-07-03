We’ve all heard the saying that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. However, in the case of Claudia Conway, not only did her apple fall far from the family tree, but it hit the ground and rolled even farther. As the daughter of one of president Trump’s most trusted advisors, many would assume that Claudia’s politics would also be conservative. However, that isn’t true at all. Claudia has recently gotten lots of attention for her anti-Trump posts on social media. She has also spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Some people think that Claudia is just being an angsty teen going against the gain, but she stands firmly on her beliefs. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Claudia Conway.
1. She Has A Twin Brother
Claudia has three siblings, one of whom is her twin brother George IV. She hasn’t spoken much about her siblings on social media. However, it does appear that she is the only person in the Conway family that has extremely liberal views, so you can probably cut the tension in that house with a knife.
2. She Loves Hanging Out On The Beach
Even though her political views have been getting a lot of attention on social media lately, Claudia is still just a ‘typical’ teenager in a lot of ways. When she isn’t busy educating others on social justice and ally ship, she enjoys hanging out with her friends. One of her favorite things to do is hangout at the beach and soak up some sun.
3. She Is An Activist
Some people may see Claudia as nothing more than a rebellious teen posting on social media. However, she considers herself an activist and an ally. So far, the content she’s been posting aligns with those identities. She has been very vocal about her anti-Trump stance and she’s also been demanding justice for people who have been murdered at the hands of police.
4. She Once Started A Petition To Stop Her Family From Moving To Washington D.C.
Apparently, Claudia’s desire to stand up for what she believes in isn’t anything new. She was just 11-years-old when Trump became president. Since her mother is one of his advisors, the Conway family had to move from New Jersey to Washington D.C. Like most kids, Claudia was not happy about having to move. She created a petition on Change.org to try to stop the family from moving. Unfortunately, she only got 161 signatures.
5. She Has A Close Relationship With Her Mom
Now that Claudia has made her political views known, many people have probably assumed that her relationship with her mother is on the rocks. That doesn’t seem to be the case, though. She still has a good relationship with both of her parents and respects them although their views differ. She says, “ please no hate to my mom or my dad, they’re both amazing people, and I love them so, so much.”
6. Her Social Media Following Is Growing
Claudia may not be a full fledged social media influencer yet, but she’s definitely on her way. Ever since people discovered the type of content she posts, she’s been getting more and more popular. She currently has over 14,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 97,000 on TikTok.
7. She Has A Boyfriend
Since most of Claudia’s content is about her political views, she doesn’t really post much about her personal life. However, it does look like she has a boyfriend named Carmelo. She posted an adorable picture with him on May 4th and they definitely appeared to be a couple.
8. She’s Been Open About Her Struggles With Mental Health
Mental health is something that a lot of people struggle with, but not very many people are willing to be open about. During May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, Claudia decided to open up about struggles she’s faced. She said, “if you know me, you know that this year was rough. you know that i’ve had my run-ins with mental health issues, and that’s OKAY. your mental health issues do not define you. they make you stronger.”
9. She Hopes To Connect With More Likeminded People
As you can probably imagine, most of the people in Claudia’s every day life are very conservative. Her parents aren’t liberal and other members of her family aren’t either. One of the main reasons she enjoys being on social media is because it gives her a chance to connect with other people who share her views.
10. She Likes To Dance
Claudia’s social media content hasn’t always been about activism and social justice. Like lots of other young people on TikTok, she also enjoys posting dance videos with her friends. In between political posts, you might be able to catch her participating in one of the latest dance challenges.