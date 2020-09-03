Claudia Doumit has been in the professional acting world for nearly a decade. In that time she has gotten the chance to do lots of cool things. From recurring roles in hit series like Scandal to voice roles in video games, Claudia has proven that her versatile skill set is one worth noticing. In 2019, it was announced that she would be joining the cast of the TV show, The Boys, as a recurring character for season two. Although the season hasn’t aired yet, people are already excited to see what Claudia will bring to the show. If you’ve ever seen her work, you know that she definitely won’t disappoint. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Claudia Doumit.
1. She Has A Close Relationship With Her Brother
How many times have you heard crazy stories about people who find success in the entertainment industry and start to mistreat or abandon their family members? You can rest assured that you won’t ever heard one of those stories about Claudia Doumit. She is a very family oriented person and appreciates the bond she has with her loved ones. She has an especially close relationship with her older brother, James, who makes frequent appearances on her Instagram.
2. She Has A Diverse Ethnic Background
Claudia was born and raised in Australia, but she has background includes a mix of several ethnicities. In addition to Australia, her roots trace back to Lebanon and Italy. Claudia is very proud of all of the different cultures that came together to make her who she is.
3. She Had A Lead Role In A Call Of Duty Game
Claudia portrayed the character Farah Karim in the 2019 video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This character marked the first time a female protagonist was playable in the franchise’s history. Although Doumit isn’t a gamer herself, she was incredibly honored to get the role.
4. She’s Loved Acting Since She Was A Child
From an early age, Claudia gravitated towards acting. She loved to put on performances at home for her family. However, it wasn’t until she reached high school that she started to take acting more seriously. At that point, she started to think of it as a potential career option.
5. She Dropped Out Of College Without Telling Her Parents
Like most parents, Claudia’s weren’t thrilled when she told them that she wanted to be an actress. They insisted that she go to college, which she did. She told Talk Nerdy With Us, “I dropped out of the university without telling them, without telling my parents, and I started taking acting classes in secret on the side. Every day instead of going to the university, I would go to the acting classes. Eventually, my timetables didn’t match up, and my mom found out.”
6. She Loves To Travel
Claudia is the type of her person who loves to explore, and what better way to do that than to travel? Visiting different places is one of the best experiences a person can have, and it’s something Claudia is very grateful for. She has gotten the chance to visit lots of places over the years including Indonesia and Prague.
7. She Likes To Hike
Traveling is’t the only thing Claudia likes to do to explore. After all, sometimes the best adventures are right in front of you. Claudia also enjoys getting outside and going for hikes. Not only is hiking a great way to take in your surroundings, it’s also a fun way to stay active.
8. She Studied Acting In Los Angeles
Claudia began her acting studies at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Australia. When she was 19, she relocated to Los Angeles and found a manager. She then enrolled in a two year acting conservatory at Stella Adler and her career eventually began to take off.
9. She Loves Fashion
Since celebrities tend to spend a lot of time in front of the camera, most of them become very interested in fashion. Claudia Doumit is no exception. While she doesn’t feel the need to be decked out every single day, she does have her own personal style and she likes to express herself through her outfits.
10. She Supports Activism
Claudia isn’t afraid to use her platform to stand up for the causes that are important to her. She has made several posts on Instagram in regards to the fight against racism. Not only has she shared resources, she has also encouraged other people to educate themselves on how they can make a positive impact.