On the surface, most people would probably assume that Claudia Lorant has everything a person could want. She’s beautiful, smart, outgoing, and fun to be around. However, underneath it all, there are some things that have been standing in the way of true happiness. Now that she’s finally at a point where she’s ready to address those things, she has decided to participate in a new reality show on TBS called Lost Resort. The series will feature Claudia and 8 other participants as they embark on a spiritual retreat that will help them find the self love and inner peace they’ve been looking for. While the journey will have its challenges, Claudia is ready to face them head on. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Claudia Lorant.
1. She Has A Degree In Business
Claudia has just as much brains as she does beauty. She attended the University of Houston from 1985 to 1989 where she earned a bachelor of business administration. She currently works at a company named Ultatel where she’s been a senior enterprise account executive for the last five months.
2. She Likes To Hunt
Some people may look at Claudia and think she is the dainty type who’s afraid to get her hands dirty, but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Claudia loves to spend time outside and she enjoys going hunting in her free time. In 2019, she shot her very first wild turkey.
3. She Speaks Three Languages
Claudia is fluent in English and Spanish. She also speaks Italian although it’s unclear whether or not she’s fluent. Being able to speak multiple languages can definitely come in handy and open up doors to more opportunities. According to Claudia’s Facebook page, she is originally from Cali, Colombia. However, it appears that she has lived in Miami for most of her life.
4. She Wants To Be An Actress
Claudia doesn’t have any acting credits at the moment, but she would like to have some. She loves being in the spotlight and she’s a natural in front of the camera. She is an aspiring actress who has been trying to break into the entertainment industry for the last several years.
5. She Has An Interesting Relationship History
Claudia appears to be single at the moment, but her relationship history has been rather turbulent. Her bio for Lost Resort says that she “has been proposed to 9 times, engaged 6 times, and married 4 times”. As you can imagine, these experiences have made her apprehensive about pursuing new relationships.
6. Lost Resort Isn’t Her First TV Show
If Claudia’s face looks a little familiar to you, thats because Lost Resort isn’t the first time she’s been on TV. She was featured on the season premiere of the show Million Dollar Matchmaker back in 2016. At that time, she had just gone through her third divorce. Things didn’t quite work out for her on Million Dollar Matchmaker, but hopefully she has better luck with Lost Resort.
7. She’s Been In Therapy For Years
Lost Resort isn’t Claudia’s first attempt at trying to heal and get to a more positive place in her life. She has been going to therapy for years to learn how to deal with trauma she’s experienced in the past. While therapy definitely has its benefits, she’s ready to try something new with a spiritual retreat.
8. She Used To Be A Model
Claudia’s good looks have always made her a great subject for the camera. After looking through her Instagram page, Claudia seems to have some modeling experience. Even though it doesn’t look like she has worked with any major brand, she has done some professional photo shoots.
9. She Doesn’t Have A Big Social Media Presence
Claudia is on the verge of becoming a reality TV star, but her social media presence doesn’t really reflect that yet. Her Instagram account has just over 1,000 followers. She’s made a few posts about the show, but a lot of her posts are moments from her personal life. She does have a Facebook profile, but she is still using her personal page. As Lost Resort gains popularity, she will likely get more attention on social media.
10. She’s Adventurous
Life is meant to be lived and that’s the philosophy Claudia lives by. She loves to get out and enjoy everything that life has to offer. She’s a very active person who likes to do things like riding scooters, boating, and riding in helicopters. On top of that, she lives in Miami where there are plenty of fun and exciting things to do.