Most people are taught that one of the main goals in life is to grow up and eventually secure a stable job. Claudia Oshry, however, has taken a completely different path and she’s still managed to find lots of success. Most famous for not having a job, Claudia became well-known through social media for posting content comedic content about not having a job. Eventually, not having a job became her job and her platform grew to include millions of followers on Instagram. On the surface, Claudia’s story may seem like the kind of rags to riches tale American culture has idealized, but her rise to fame hasn’t been without its controversies. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Claudia Oshry.
1. She Studied At New York University
Having no job wasn’t always Claudia’s goal in life. After high school, she enrolled in New York University where began her college career as a physics major. She eventually switched to communications. Although she didn’t take the traditional path of a communications major, she still found a way to put her education to good use.
2. She Went Private
Having a public Instagram account is important for an influencer. Not only does it make their posts visible to more people, but it allows their posts to be easily shared by others. Although Claudia’s account was public at one point, it has been switched to private.
3. She Isn’t A Fan Of Cancel Culture
If you’re not familiar with the term Cancel Culture, it essentially refers to a movement where people refuse to support a celebrity or influencer who has said or done something offensive. During an interview with Juicy Scoop in 2019, Claudia shared her thoughts on Cancel Culture and expressed that she simply isn’t a fan. This opinion likely stems from the fact that there have been multiple calls to have Claudia canceled over the last few years.
4. She’s A Stand-Up Comedian
Many people know Claudia best from her Instagram presence, but she has expanded her brand in many ways one of which is stand-up comedy. She made her stand-up debut at Caroline’s on Broadway and she has gone on to perform at other venues including Beacon Theatre.
5. She’s Jewish
Claudia was born and raised in a Jewish family and her faith has played a huge role in her life. While talking to AZ Jewish Life Claudia said, “A) Being Jewish, and B) Being from New York have made up 100% of who I am. There’s a very specific type of person in New York and even a more specific type of Jew, and it’s so much a part of my humor.”
6. Her Mom Is Known For Having Anti-Muslim Views
Not only has Claudia’s own mouth gotten her a lot of negative attention, but once the internet found out who her mother is. Claudia’s mother is Pamela Geller who has become widely known for her anti-Muslim views and xenophobia. Pamela also supported conspiracy theories that claimed Barack Obama was born in Kenya.
7. She Wants To Be A Real Housewife Some Day
In most people’s eyes, Claudia is living the dream and while that may be true, her dream doesn’t stop there. There is one other thing that Claudia would love to accomplish. She is a huge fan of The Real Housewives franchise and hopes to one day be a cast member on one of the shows.
8. She’s An Author
Even if you’re not a fan of Claudia, you have to admit that she’s made the most of her platform. What started as funny posts on social media eventually turned into real life opportunities. In 2021, she will be releasing her debut book, Girl With No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster.
9. She’s A Musician
Claudia is a woman of many talents. In 2019, she showed the world that she can do more than make people laugh; she can make them dance, too. She released a single called “Toast” which features a fun and uptempo beat. During an interview about the song Claudia said, “I feel like it’s so easy to just get sidetracked with the tough things in life, the world is literally in shambles, and what I try to do … is just to radiate positivity. You can just listen to the song and dance with your friends, and have a drink and not think about all the awful things going on.”
10. She’s Been Accused Of Being Racist And Homophobic
Even though Claudia says one of her goals is to spread positivity, many people don’t say it that way. Over the years, Claudia has tweeted things that have been deemed racist and homophobic. Claudia has since apologized for things she’s sad in the past. She added that her old tweets don’t reflect her current veiws.