Clearly We’re Going to Mention When There’s a Bob Ross Action Figure

One thing that would be great to see is people admitting that Bob Ross was who they watched when there was nothing else on since his show was almost always there for people to just sit and relax to. There’s no getting around the fact that he’s a part of TV history and a lot of people will now look back and say ‘oh yeah I remember!’ while praising him for a show that, when many of us were kids, we watched out of boredom. Looking at Bob through the eyes of an adult though it’s easier to see just why he created his show and why he was such a special individual. Now people can enjoy that feeling they have when remembering him while having their own action figure of Bob Ross that they can pose and have on display if they want. There’s a Funko Pop figure out there as well for sale and Bob Ross’ popularity has actually increased in recent years thanks to nostalgia and the decision of many that we need to start preserving the past and the many different things we’ve come to value about it. Still, when you look at Bob’s show from a practical light it’s still hard to figure just why people have gone so gaga over him as of late.
To each their own really, as he was a positive figure on TV and promoted a great deal of calm and relaxation that other shows might have tried but fell short of. Plus, it was kind of entertaining to see how easily his paintings took shape with what looked like the simplest of motions that anyone could do. Painting is a hobby that requires at least some talent and a certain amount of passion to really get into as many might be able to agree with, but it’s also a very zen type of activity that can allow your mind to drift as you find yourself intrigued more by the next stroke and what it brings to the overall picture. Bob Ross was great at actually getting people into the hobby since those that paid attention could in fact see just how simple it could be if they practiced and had some ambition towards creating something. The effortless way he went about it though was kind of frustrating for some if only because he made it look simple and created one painting after another without any effort it would appear. Some people tried this over and over and couldn’t make it work for them, which means they either had little to no patience for the process or perhaps not enough talent to really enjoy the activity.
It’s funny to think that someone might buy this action figure to serve as inspiration in their own studio since Bob Ross has been seen as one of the better and more popular modern painters by many. Much as some writers will have various items in their office or on their desk to help them focus it’s likely that some artists would like to have this figure if only to look at and take heart that they’ve picked the right hobby. Then again some people might just buy it for nostalgia as they might not even take it out of the box that it surely comes in. Anything of Bob Ross is at this moment kind of popular and a little spendy since this figure is just a little over $30 on Amazon. That seems a little steep for an action figure but when one can walk through any toy aisle and see something half this size costing nearly $20 it’s not all that surprising. Bob Ross is, as I said, a popular character that brings back a lot of fond memories in a lot of people and the idea that he’s still a part of pop culture and that people are still willing to showcase him in such a big way is evidence that he’s not bound to leave the public memory any time soon since he’s been immortalized in a plastic sculpture at this point and despite the fact that this isn’t necessarily something to cheer about, it’s still easy to think that a few people are going to be buying this figure for their collection.
Becoming an action figure can be a good thing or a bad thing for one’s career, but given that Bob passed away in 1995 his career isn’t in jeopardy, and neither is his legacy since he’s been remembered quite fondly throughout the years as his name has been brought up again and again. The emergence of this action figure feels like another bit of respect being given to Bob and his memory, and a chance for people to continue to preserve his place in pop culture for some time to come.